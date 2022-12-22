By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Friday night will feature a marquee matchup between two of the top teams in the NBA today in the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets. Unfortunately, former back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo could be in danger of missing this contest now that he’s popped up on the injury report.

The good news for the Bucks is that despite the fact that Giannis is dealing with left knee soreness, he has officially been tagged as probable to play for Friday. This report comes via Bucks reporter Jim Owczarski.

If Giannis ends up sitting out against Kevin Durant and Co., it will be his fifth missed game of the season. Antetokounmpo has been his usual dominant self throughout the campaign, averaging a career-best 31.6 points on 53.7 percent shooting, 11.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game. It goes without saying that the Bucks will find it very difficult to replace what Giannis brings to the table if he is unable to play on Friday — especially against a top team like the Nets.

The report also indicated that Khris Middleton, who missed the first part of the campaign recovering from offseason surgery on his left wrist, is doubtful to play against Brooklyn. He’s missed the last three games with soreness in his right knee, and he is now also in danger of being sidelined for a fourth straight game. Middleton has played in only seven games this season for Milwaukee and the three-time All-Star has yet to hit his stride.

The Bucks are currently sitting at the best record in the entire NBA with a 22-9 standing. The Nets are not far behind, though, being just 2.5 games behind them in the East.