The tail end of the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Milwaukee Bucks got heated way too quickly. With the game already over, Trey Lyles shoved Giannis Antetokounmpo from behind while the latter was dribbling the ball. That prompted a reaction from Giannis’ teammate Brook Lopez, confronting Lyles and starting a scuffle with the Kings big man. Both players were ejected from the game. After that was over, star point guard De’Aaron Fox called out Giannis Antetokounmpo for initiating the fight (video via ClutchPoints).

“Giannis could’ve just dribbled the ball out. That’s all he had to do. And nothing would’ve happened.”

"Giannis could've just dribbled the ball out. That's all he had to do. And nothing would've happened." De'Aaron Fox pinpointed Giannis Antetokounmpo as the cause of endgame scuffle 👀pic.twitter.com/3KqOowWrJR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 14, 2023

Lyles seemingly took offense to Antetokounmpo dribbling out the ball near him. Depending on your interpretation, one could argue that Giannis intentionally went into Lyles’ space and dribbled near him. Perhaps the Kings forward was frustrated, as their momentum was snapped at home. Still, that’s not a good reason to shove other players away.

The Kings are this year’s surprising playoff team, and it’s surprising in more ways than one. Clinching a playoff spot (or even a Play-In appearance) would’ve been a success for Sac-Town. Instead, they’re well in the mix for a high seed in the West, and have already surpassed 40 wins (something they haven’t done in nearly two decades). Fox and Lithuanian center Domantas Sabonis are the driving force of their success, but they’ve gotten contributions from everyone on the roster.

Sacramento will get a day of rest before travelling to Chicago to face the Bulls. The quest for the second seed in the Western Conference continues for the Kings, despite the small hiccup against the Bucks. Who knows? Perhaps if they cards align, they’ll face Milwaukee in the Finals. Anything is possible… right?