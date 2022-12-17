By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

The Milwaukee Bucks are fresh off their worst loss of the season. The team got pummeled by 41 points by the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. After a poor showing, the Bucks surely want to put together a bounce-back performance in their next game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday. But, according to a recent report, they might be without their best player, Giannis Antetokounmpo. With this in mind, Bucks fans surely want to know: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Jazz?

Is Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo playing vs. Jazz

Per the NBA’s official injury report, Antetokounmpo is questionable to play on Saturday with left knee soreness. Additionally, Khris Middleton has been ruled out for the Bucks (right knee soreness), while Jrue Holiday (non-covid illness) and Serge Ibaka (non-covid illness) are both listed as probable.

Antetokounmpo, 28, is in his 10th year in the NBA, all with the Bucks. He’s averaging 30.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.0 blocks across 24 appearances this season. One area where the Greek Freak is admittedly struggling is at the free-throw line, where he’s converting just 62.8% of his attempts, a career-low percentage.

If Antetokounmpo isn’t feeling up to playing on Saturday night, expect big man Bobby Portis to get the start in his place. In seven games as a starter this season, Portis is averaging 15.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 37.5% from behind the three-point arc. While not having Antetokounmpo would certainly be a tough pill to swallow for the Bucks, Portis is as good of an interim starter as there is in the league.