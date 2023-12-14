Thanasis Antetokounmpo tried to stick up for younger brother Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday.

It was a case of a brother trying to stick up for his younger sibling. Thanasis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks teammates had to restrain him after Giannis Antetokounmpo took a hard foul on Wednesday. The Greek Freak was on the receiving end of a hard foul from the Indiana Pacers' Aaron Nesmith.

The Bucks had to restrain Thanasis Antetokounmpo from going after Nesmith. The play happened with the Bucks leading the Pacers 104-96 with 10:18 left in the game.

Aaron Nesmith bit into Giannis Antetokounmpo's pump fake as the latter drove into the lane, Although Nesmith gives up seven inches and 30 pounds to Giannis, he managed to take down the two-time NBA MVP with a WWE-like move.

Giannis Anteokounmpo got wrapped up hard by Aaron Nesmith. Peep Thanasis on the sideline 👀pic.twitter.com/YZz2D32E5v — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 14, 2023

All hell almost broke loose after the play. Players from both sides stepped in and tried to stop the Bucks from going after Aaron Nesmith. Aside from Thanasis Antetokounmpo, forward Bobby Portis was also hot under the collar. He obviously wanted a piece of Nesmith. Television cameras also caught the Bucks veteran yelling profanities at Nesmith.

Is bad blood brewing between the Bucks and Pacers?

The game between the Bucks and Pacers comes a week after their semifinals game in the NBA In-Season Tournament. That was the same game Indiana point guard Tyrese Haliburton did his own version of Damian Lillard's “Dame Time” celebration. Indy prevailed over Milwaukee, 128-119.

A frustrated Bobby Portis challenged his coaches and teammates after the game to step up. That's exactly what they did on Wednesday.

The Bucks clearly had revenge on their minds after losing the first two games against Indiana this season. The Pacers managed to whittle the Bucks' 16-point third quarter lead to single digits in the fourth quarter.

However, Milwaukee put Indiana away after Aaron Nesmith's takedown of Giannis Antetokounmpo. If this is a potential playoff preview, it's going to be must-watch TV in the spring.