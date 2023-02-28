Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns due to a quad injury. The Bucks fared surprisingly well without their best player, as they managed to beat the Suns by a final score of 104-101 behind 33 points from Jrue Holiday. Still, when the Bucks visit the Barclays Center on Tuesday night to play Mikal Bridges, Nic Claxton, and the Brooklyn Nets, every Bucks fan will surely be dying to know: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Nets?

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Nets

The Bucks have Antetokounmpo listed as probable for Tuesday’s showdown, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other injury news relevant to the Bucks, Wesley Matthews (right calf strain) will sit out for Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, 28, is in his tenth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Bucks franchise. He’s averaging 31.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game across 48 appearances this season (all starts).

The Greek native is struggling to shoot the ball from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign — Antetokounmpo’s current 27.0% three-point percentage is his lowest since the 2018-19 season when he was only 24 years old.

The Bucks should have no problem beating the Nets on the road on Tuesday, with or without Antetokounmpo in the lineup. After all, the Bucks are currently riding a 14-game winning streak, the longest of any team in the league this season. But with regard to the question, Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Nets, the answer is probably.