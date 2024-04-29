Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks suffered a bit of an injury scare in the third quarter of the team's playoff game against the Indiana Pacers, but he ended up staying in the game.
Khris Middleton limps off the court after suffering an apparent lower leg injury early in the 3rd quarter.
Hope he's okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/wi36Nn9bLE
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 29, 2024
The Bucks are already playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard in a vital Game 4 against the Pacers. They are down 2-1 in the series and need this game to not fall down 3-1 in the series. It was a relief for Bucks fans to see Khris Middleton stay in the game to try to help his team from falling to the brink of elimination.
With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard out for this game against the Pacers, guys like Middleton need to pick up the slack in the scoring department. Middleton has scored in the double digits in this game, while Brook Lopez has scored 20 points to this point.
Still, it is not enough for the lead for the undermanned Bucks. It is a tall task for the Bucks to keep up with a high-powered offense like the Pacers have without their two star players. It would be a surprise if Milwaukee was not returning home for Game 5 down 3-1 in the series. Hopefully, Antetokounmpo and Lillard will be able to suit up.
Would a 3-1 series deficit be a death blow for the Bucks?
Last year, the Bucks dealt with the absence of Antetokounmpo for portions of the first round series against the Miami Heat. So it is a bit of deja vu for the Bucks this year, dealing with injuries to Antetokounmpo and this time Lillard.
In that series against the Heat, the Bucks fell down 3-1. There was some thought that the Bucks could pull off the comeback when they returned home for Game 5 in that series, but Miami came out with a nail-biter.
The Bucks are likely in for the same fate this time around, and will hope to get Antetokounmpo and Lillard back for a must-win Game 5. The Bucks were hoping to be a contender for the NBA championship this year, and there is a ton of talent on the roster, but it just has not all meshed, and the timing with the injuries in these playoffs are very unfortunate.
Luckily, the Bucks do have home-court advantage in this series. That makes it a bit easier to pull off a 3-1 series comeback. It starts with a win at home. Then in Game 6, that would be likely the toughest task, winning a road game in which the Pacers have a chance to end the series. But if the Bucks were to win that game, they would have all the momentum coming back home for a Game 7, where they likely would feel confident playing a winner take all game.