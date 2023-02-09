The 2023 NBA trade deadline has finally arrived and the Milwaukee Bucks are one of the contenders that should certainly look to upgrade their roster. As it stands, the Bucks are 37-17 and in second place in the Eastern Conference Standings and only one game back of the Boston Celtics for the top seed in the East. They’re an elite team and one of the favorites to come out of the East and reach the Finals as it stands. Giannis Antetokounmpo is having an MVP-caliber season and the core of this team has been there before. But what the Bucks could use is a little more depth on the wings that could potentially vault them into the favorite to win the East. Luckily for them, there’s a player available who fits that bill in Jae Crowder.

The Phoenix Suns have been looking to move Crowder since before the season began after an alleged falling out with team management. Crowder has not reported to the Suns all season and has simply been waiting for a trade. The Bucks have actually been mentioned as the favorite to land Crowder at the NBA trade deadline as per Matt Moore of The Action Network.

“The Milwaukee Bucks are still considered the favorite to land Jae Crowder. They are also expected to be active in the buyout market, particularly looking for guard depth and shooting,” Moore reports.

Earlier this season, the Suns were rumored to be not interested in taking back additional salary in a potential Crowder deal and they also were in the market for acquiring a forward as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype. At that time, the Suns sported the best record in the West and things looked different. They had a little more leverage. Now, they have slipped in the standings amid Devin Booker’s knee injury and they might have to go with a package the Bucks can offer that looks something like this:

Jae Crowder for Serge Ibaka, Jordan Nwora, filler and picks

The Bucks have been looking to move Ibaka as per Shams Charania and Eric Nehm of The Athletic. The Suns could use an additional big man, the only potential holdup would be Ibaka’s no trade clause. He would have to approve of any deal. Nwora is a promising young player that could entice the Suns in their quest for a forward.

In any case, the Bucks need to be proactive in trying to make a deal for Crowder as he is a potential difference-maker for a team with championship aspirations. Although Crowder has not played this season, he can fit in with the Bucks lineups in multiple ways. He can play either shooting guard or small forward or he can stretch the floor as a small-ball power forward. The last time he was on the court was during the 2021-22 season and he averaged 9.4 points per game, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 34.8 percent from the three-point line. He holds a career average of 34.6 percent from three-point range.

Crowder would go a long way towards fortifying the Bucks bench and giving them a veteran presence and capable contributor. He’s an upgrade over Wes Matthews who they currently have penciled in as one of the backup wings. Along with Pat Connaughton and Joe Ingles, Crowder can help form a deadly shooting trio in the Bucks second unit.