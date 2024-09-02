NBA 2K25 launches on September 6, 2024, and fans might be curious to know which Milwaukee Bucks players in history are ranked the highest. Throughout the Bucks' history, the team produced a plethora of NBA legends.

With that in mind, here are the 10 all-time highest-ranked Bucks players in NBA 2K25.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was a dominant force in the NBA while playing for the Milwaukee Bucks from 1969 to 1975. Famous for his unbeatable sky hook, Abdul-Jabbar guided the Bucks to their first NBA championship in 1971 and earned several MVP awards. His Milwaukee years highlighted his scoring ability and solidified his legacy as one of basketball's all-time greats.

Looking at his in-game stats, Abdul-Jabbar has the following:

99 Potential

98 Rebounding

94 Inside Scoring

90 Athleticism

82 Outside Scoring

82 Defending

60 Intangibles

56 Playmaking

Abdul-Jabbar has a total of 25 badges. Seven of them are Hall of Fame, 12 are Gold, five are Silver, and one is Bronze.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the second-best player to ever suit up for the Milwaukee Bucks. Currently still playing for the team, Antetokounmpo still has the opportunity to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the greatest Bucks player of all time. During his tenure in Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo has won a couple of MVP awards and brought home one NBA title. He was also a one-time Defensive Player of the Year and is an eight-time NBA All-Star.

Looking at his in-game stats, Antetokounmpo has the following:

98 Intangibles

97 Potential

90 Athleticism

88 Inside Scoring

87 Defending

85 Playmaking

78 Outside Scoring

76 Rebounding

Antetokounmpo has a total of 52 badges. Three of them are Hall of Fame, 17 are Gold, 24 are Silver, and eight are Bronze.

Oscar Robertson was a key figure for the Milwaukee Bucks from 1970 to 1974. Renowned for his versatility, Robertson excelled in scoring, playmaking, and rebounding. His time with the Bucks peaked in the 1970-1971 season when he played a crucial role in securing the team’s NBA championship, cementing his status as one of the greatest players in basketball history.

Looking at his in-game stats, Robertson has the following:

99 Intangibles

96 Potential

92 Playmaking

90 Outside Scoring

83 Athleticism

79 Defending

73 Inside Scoring

63 Rebounding

Robertson has a total of 32 badges. Four of them are Hall of Fame and 28 are Gold.

Sidney Moncrief (93 OVR)

Sidney Moncrief had a remarkable NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks from 1979 to 1989. A five-time NBA All-Star, he won two NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards and led the Bucks to numerous playoff runs. Moncrief's influence on the franchise is undeniable, securing his place as one of the Bucks' greatest players.

Looking at his in-game stats, Moncrief has the following:

94 Potential

90 Athleticism

90 Intangibles

87 Outside Scoring

83 Defending

82 Playmaking

77 Inside Scoring

68 Rebounding

Moncrief has a total of 19 badges. Three of them are Hall of Fame, nine are Gold, and seven are Silver.

Marques Johnson (92 OVR)

Marques Johnson enjoyed a distinguished NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks from 1977 to 1984. He earned three All-Star nods and was pivotal in leading the Bucks to several playoff runs. Beyond his scoring, Johnson also excelled as a playmaker and rebounder, leaving a significant legacy with the franchise during his time.

Looking at his in-game stats, Johnson has the following:

94 Potential

90 Outside Scoring

89 Athleticism

84 Inside Scoring

83 Intangibles

77 Playmaking

77 Defending

75 Rebounding

Johnson has a total of 13 badges. One is Hall of Fame, 10 are Gold, and two are Silver.

Ray Allen (91 OVR)

Ray Allen played for the Milwaukee Bucks from 1996 to 2003. Known for his lethal three-point shooting and scoring talent, Allen left a significant mark on the Bucks. Throughout his time with the team, he earned multiple All-Star selections and guided the Bucks to playoff success, establishing himself as one of the franchise's all-time greats.

Looking at his in-game stats, Allen has the following:

95 Intangibles

93 Outside Scoring

91 Potential

85 Athleticism

75 Playmaking

68 Inside Scoring

64 Defending

44 Rebounding

Allen has a total of 18 badges. Three of them are Hall of Fame, 10 are Gold, three are Silver, and two are Bronze.

Michael Redd (88 OVR)

Michael Redd enjoyed a successful NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks, playing from 2000 to 2011. Renowned for his precise three-point shooting, Redd was a vital offensive contributor. His impressive scoring ability earned him an NBA All-Star selection in 2004, and he played a crucial role in the Bucks' playoff runs during his time with the team, leaving a lasting legacy within the franchise.

Looking at his in-game stats, Redd has the following:

95 Intangibles

90 Outside Scoring

88 Potential

79 Athleticism

75 Playmaking

69 Defending

66 Inside Scoring

42 Rebounding

Redd has a total of 14 badges. 11 of them are Gold, one is Silver, and two are Bronze.

Bob Dandridge (88 OVR)

Bob Dandridge, a versatile forward, was a crucial player for the Milwaukee Bucks from 1969 to 1977. Renowned for his exceptional scoring, strong defense, and clutch performances, Dandridge was instrumental in the team's achievements. His time with the Bucks included winning an NBA championship in 1971, where he played a key role alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson, cementing his importance to the team's success during that period.

Looking at his in-game stats, Dandridge has the following:

88 Potential

88 Outside Scoring

83 Intangibles

81 Athleticism

78 Playmaking

77 Inside Scoring

75 Defending

71 Rebounding

Dandridge has a total of 12 badges. Seven of them are Gold, three are Silver, and two are Bronze.

Khris Middleton (88 OVR)

Khris Middleton has played a pivotal role in Giannis Antetokounmpo's era of the Milwaukee Bucks. Middleton's precise shooting abilities helped Antetokounmpo and the Bucks secure the NBA title in 2021. Despite being the second option next to Giannis, Khris is also an All-Star in his own right after getting three nods.

Looking at his in-game stats, Middleton has the following:

91 Outside Scoring

88 Potential

78 Athleticism

73 Playmaking

71 Defending

69 Inside Scoring

60 Intangibles

51 Rebounding

Middleton has a total of 24 badges. Six of them are Gold, nine are Silver, and nine are Bronze.

Vin Baker (87 OVR)

Vin Baker had a distinguished NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks from 1993 to 1997. Renowned for his scoring prowess and versatility as a power forward, Baker made a substantial impact during his time with the team. His achievements with the Bucks include three All-Star selections and leading the team to multiple playoff appearances, highlighting his exceptional skills on the court.

Looking at his in-game stats, Baker has the following:

88 Potential

86 Inside Scoring

86 Rebounding

83 Intangibles

82 Outside Scoring

77 Athleticism

69 Defending

69 Playmaking

Baker has a total of eight badges. Four of them are Gold, three are Silver, and one is Bronze.

That's it for this list of the 10 highest-ranked all-time Milwaukee Bucks players in NBA 2K25.

For more NBA 2K25 content, be sure to check out ClutchPoints Gaming.