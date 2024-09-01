NBA 2K25 launches on September 6, 2024, and fans might be curious to know which Denver Nuggets players in history are ranked the highest. Throughout the Nuggets' history, the team produced a plethora of NBA legends.

With that in mind, here are the 10 all-time highest-ranked Nuggets players in NBA 2K25.

Let's face it, Nikola Jokic is the greatest player to suit up for the Denver Nuggets. He brought the team its first-ever NBA title in franchise history, which should be a good argument why he's the Nuggets' GOAT. Throughout his legendary career, Jokic was a three-time MVP, a one-time NBA champion, a one-time NBA Finals MVP, and a six-time All-Star. Considering that he's only approaching his early 30s, Jokic has many years left to set the bar even higher for the next wave of Nuggets players.

Looking at his in-game stats, Jokic has the following:

98 Intangibles

97 Potential

93 Outside Scoring

89 Inside Scoring

85 Playmaking

80 Rebounding

77 Athleticism

64 Defending

Jokic has a total of 42 badges. Five of them are Hall of Fame, 27 are Gold, five are Silver, and five are Bronze.

David Thompson (95 OVR)

David Thompson's influential NBA career with the Denver Nuggets lasted from 1975 to 1982. Thompson, a five-time All-Star, demonstrated impressive versatility and agility. His partnership with Dan Issel created a powerful duo that drove the Nuggets to success. Thompson's significant accomplishments, including leading the team to several playoff appearances, solidified his legacy as one of the franchise's all-time greats.

Looking at his in-game stats, Thompson has the following:

95 Intangibles

95 Potential

92 Athleticism

91 Outside Scoring

86 Inside Scoring

83 Defending

82 Playmaking

79 Rebounding

Thompson has a total of 13 badges. Two of them are Hall of Fame and 11 are Gold.

Carmelo Anthony started his NBA career with the Denver Nuggets after being chosen as the third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. Recognized for his scoring talent and versatility, Anthony played with the Nuggets from 2003 to 2011. He demonstrated exceptional skills throughout his tenure, earning multiple All-Star selections and guiding the Nuggets to regular playoff appearances, including a trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2009.

Looking at his in-game stats, Anthony has the following:

95 Potential

92 Inside Scoring

91 Athleticism

90 Intangibles

86 Playmaking

83 Inside Scoring

83 Rebounding

75 Defending

Anthony has a total of 24 badges. Three of them are Hall of Fame, 13 are Gold, seven are Silver, and one is Bronze.

Alex English (93 OVR)

Alex English became the franchise's all-time leading scorer, with over 21,000 points. As a prolific small forward, he earned eight All-Star selections and led the league in scoring during the 1982-83 season. English's lasting influence on the Nuggets serves as a testament to his exceptional skill and impact on the court.

Looking at his in-game stats, English has the following:

93 Potential

91 Outside Scoring

89 Athleticism

88 Inside Scoring

83 Intangibles

79 Playmaking

78 Rebounding

76 Defending

English has a total of 12 badges. Nine are Gold, two are Silver, and one is Bronze.

Fat Lever (92 OVR)

Fat Lever excelled in scoring, rebounding, and playmaking. He played a crucial role in the Nuggets' success, earning two All-Star selections and consistently demonstrating his ability to fill the stat sheet. Lever's contributions left a lasting legacy, making him a respected figure in Denver's basketball history.

Looking at his in-game stats, Lever has the following:

92 Playmaking

92 Potential

85 Intangibles

84 Outside Scoring

83 Athleticism

81 Defending

73 Rebounding

62 Inside Scoring

Lever has a total of 33 badges. One is Hall of Fame, 12 are Gold, 16 are Silver, and four is Bronze.

Dan Issel (92 OVR)

Dan Issel had an outstanding NBA career with the Denver Nuggets from 1975 to 1985, becoming a fan favorite. Renowned for his scoring prowess and versatility, Issel played a key role in the team's success. His achievements include nine All-Star selections and once becoming the franchise's all-time leading scorer, solidifying his legacy as one of the Nuggets' most iconic players.

Looking at his in-game stats, Issel has the following:

95 Rebounding

92 Potential

88 Outside Scoring

86 Inside Scoring

83 Intangibles

77 Athleticism

68 Defending

54 Playmaking

Issel has a total of 18 badges. 14 of them are Gold, three are Silver, and one is Bronze.

While his career with the Denver Nuggets was short-lived, Allen Iverson proved to be an important asset to the team playing alongside Carmelo Anthony. Iverson displayed his electrifying scoring ability and relentless on-court intensity. Known for his exceptional ball-handling, quick crossovers, and aggressive drives to the basket, Iverson played a crucial role in the Nuggets' competitiveness during his tenure.

Looking at his in-game stats, Iverson has the following:

98 Intangibles

90 Potential

89 Outside Scoring

89 Athleticism

88 Playmaking

69 Defending

63 Inside Scoring

52 Rebounding

Iverson has a total of 25 badges. One is Hall of Fame, 20 are Gold, two are Silver, and two are Bronze.

Dikembe Mutombo (90 OVR)

Dikembe Mutombo had a major impact during his time with the Denver Nuggets in the early 1990s. Renowned for his defensive skills and shot-blocking ability, Mutombo's signature finger wag became an emblem of his dominance in the paint. From 1991 to 1996, he showcased his shot-blocking prowess, earning three All-Defensive Team selections. Mutombo's contributions during this period set the stage for his remarkable NBA career.

Looking at his in-game stats, Mutombo has the following:

95 Rebounding

90 Potential

83 Athleticism

83 Intangibles

75 Defending

68 Inside Scoring

60 Outside Scoring

35 Playmaking

Mutombo has a total of 15 badges. Five of them are Hall of Fame, seven are Gold, and three are Silver.

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (89 OVR)

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf played for the Denver Nuggets from 1990 to 1996, demonstrating outstanding scoring ability and agility on the court. Famous for his precise jump shot and quick ball-handling, he set consecutive free throw records, sinking an impressive 81 straight during the 1992-93 season. Abdul-Rauf's accomplishments include averaging over 19 points per game and earning multiple NBA Player of the Week honors, leaving a lasting impact on the Nuggets during his time with the team.

Looking at his in-game stats, Abdul-Rauf has the following:

99 Intangibles

92 Outside Scoring

89 Potential

82 Playmaking

79 Athleticism

61 Inside Scoring

57 Defending

35 Rebounding

Abdul-Rauf has a total of 25 badges. Two of them are Hall of Fame, 19 are Gold, two are Silver, and two are Bronze.

Kiki Vandeweghe (89 OVR)

Kiki Vandeweghe played a crucial role for the Denver Nuggets during his time with the team from 1980 to 1984. Renowned for his scoring ability and offensive versatility, Vandeweghe made a significant impact, averaging over 25 points per game in several seasons. His tenure with the Nuggets highlighted his offensive skills, earning him two All-Star selections and helping lead the team to the postseason.

Looking at his in-game stats, Vandeweghe has the following:

98 Intangibles

89 Outside Scoring

89 Potential

83 Athleticism

75 Inside Scoring

74 Playmaking

68 Defending

64 Rebounding

Vandeweghe has a total of 10 badges. One is Hall of Fame, six are Gold, one is Silver, and two are Bronze.

That's it for this list of the 10 highest-ranked all-time Denver Nuggets players in NBA 2K25.

For more NBA 2K25 content, be sure to check out ClutchPoints Gaming.