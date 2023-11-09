Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin took responsibility for allowing Giannis Antetokounmpo to reach a vulnerable position.

The Milwaukee Bucks almost slipped on a banana peel on Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons when Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected from the game early on in the third quarter of what ended up being a 120-118 win for them. Antetokounmpo was, at least in the eyes of many, unfairly penalized for a vicious staredown towards Isaiah Stewart. However, no one's contending the legitimacy of the first technical foul Antetokounmpo drew as he protested what he thought a missed call on a fastbreak during the second quarter.

While the Bucks will be thanking their lucky stars that Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez came to rescue them after they went down by as many as double figures against the Pistons in the final frame, head coach Adrian Griffin took responsibility for allowing Antetokounmpo to reach a vulnerable position where an emotional slip-up or a misinterpreted moment could cost them dearly.

“I think I just have to do a better job. Giannis doesn't complain to the refs. He's really respectful to the refs. I think I let him down in that sense because I think I need to be a little more vocal during the game when he is getting hit and stick up for him a little bit better,” Griffin said in his postgame presser, via Bally Sports Wisconsin. “I've been dropping the ball on that.”

"I think I need to be a little more vocal during the game when he is getting hit and stick up for him a little bit better." Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin addressed the media and spoke about Giannis' ejection in the win over the Pistons. 🔊#FearTheDeer | #NBA pic.twitter.com/4tZJuvSNki — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) November 9, 2023

Perhaps that could help mitigate the risk of another ejection for Giannis Antetokounmpo, which should then help the Bucks in the long run since what Adrian Griffin's team needs at this point in the season is reps for their stars to jell alongside each other.

But at the end of the day, Griffin can only do so much against confounding officiating. Even if he was able to stick up better to the officials to protect his star from a compromising position, there's no telling how referees will decide to officiate the game. There have been plenty of technical fouls to begin the year as well for hanging on the rim, leading to further confusion for would-be rim-runners. But good on Griffin for protecting his superstar in the face of adversity.