Channing Frye found it perplexing as to why the officials decided to eject Giannis Antetokounmpo for taunting during Bucks-Pistons.

During the Milwaukee Bucks' Wednesday night tussle against the Detroit Pistons, Giannis Antetokounmpo became the subject of a controversial call early on in the third quarter. Rampaging in transition, Antetokounmpo hammered down an incredible one-handed poster jam over Isaiah Stewart and proceeded to (justifiably) flex his muscles right in front of the Pistons big man. This, however, did not sit well with referee Scott Twardoski, who called a technical foul on Antetokounmpo, ending his night early with an ejection.

The Bucks star couldn't believe what just happened, trailing Twardoski all over the court as he asked the official why he decided to eject him. Twardoski, however, refused to give Antetokounmpo an explanation. Instead, the official pointed to the tunnel, motioning for the Bucks star to get off the court in a prompt manner.

This naturally drew the ire of some fans watching the game. Even retired sharpshooter Channing Frye found it perplexing as to why the officials decided to eject Giannis Antetokounmpo, especially when he wasn't particularly overt in his showboating/taunting towards Isaiah Stewart.

“Top 5 worst calls in the last 3yrs,” Frye wrote on his official Twitter (X) account.

It's been difficult to keep track of how many dumb calls the officials have made over the past few years that it's hard to say for sure whether the Bucks star's ejection on Wednesday night ranks in the top five worst calls over the past three years like Channing Frye said. There have certainly been a few “how did they get that wrong” moments during that span, with, off the top of one's head, the no-call on what could have been a game-winning layup for LeBron James back on January 28, 2023 standing out as one of the most egregious instances.

In the aftermath of Antetokounmpo's ejection, the Bucks struggled, even going down by as many as double digits against the Pistons. But in the end, the Bucks pulled out the win, thanks to a flurry of heroics from Damian Lillard, who ended the night with 34 points, and Brook Lopez, who swished a dagger three and rejected an all-important shot in the dying embers of the Bucks' 120-118 win.