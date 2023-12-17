We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Rockets-Bucks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rockets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 103-96 on Friday night on the road. Initially, they trailed 29-14 after the first quarter. But the Rockets slowly bounced back. Then, they dominated the second half. Dillon Brooks led the way in his return to Memphis, scoring 26 points. Additionally, Fred VanVleet added 16 points, while Alperen Sengun had 15. The Grizzlies won despite shooting 36.4 percent from the field, including 37.9 percent from the triples. Despite the shooting struggles, they won the board battle 51-48 and stole the ball 10 times while forcing 17 turnovers.

The Bucks routed the Detroit Pistons 146-114 on Saturday at the Fiserv Forum. Amazingly, they dominated from the start, jumping out to a 43-20 lead after one quarter. The Bucks never let up and maintained their lead to the very end. Significantly, Damian Lillard led the way with 33 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 22 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Meanwhile, Bobby Portis exploded off the bench with 31 points and 12 rebounds. The Bucks shot 57.5 percent from the field, including 46.3 percent from the triples. Also, the Bucks won the board battle 49-36 and blocked eight shots.

The Bucks lead the all-time series 74-61. Recently, they split the season series in the 2022-2023 campaign, with the home team winning each game. The Bucks are 7-3 over the past 10 games against the Rockets. Likewise, they are 4-1 over the past five home games against the Rockets. The Bucks won 125-105 at home last season and 126-106 in the previous season. Furthermore, the average margin of victories in games at the Fiserv Forum is 11 points.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Bucks Odds

Houston Rockets: +7.5 (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rockets vs. Bucks

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Space City Home Network and Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

The Rockets are having a good season as they come into this battle with a difficult opponent on the road. Now, they look to continue the momentum. Sengun is averaging 19.7 points, nine rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. Additionally, he is shooting 52.6 percent from the field. Jalen Green is averaging 17.8 points per game despite shooting 40.6 percent from the field. Likewise, VanVleet is averaging 16.4 points and 8.5 assists per game. Brooks now averages 13.8 points per game.

The Rockets are poor shooters, ranking 24th in field-goal shooting percentage and 19th in 3-point shooting percentage. Likewise, they are only 24th in free-throw shooting percentage. But the Rockets have thrived on the boards, ranking fourth in rebounds. Also, they handle the ball relatively well, ranking 11th in turnovers. The Rockets are not as efficient at defending the rim, as they rank 23rd in blocked shots.

The Rockets will cover the spread if they can take better shots while also converting their free-throw shooting chances. Likewise, they must stop Antetokounmpo and Lillard to avoid falling too far behind.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks dominated the Pistons on Saturday by firing on all cylinders. Now, they hope to keep things going. Turnovers were still an issue, as they committed 14 against the Pistons. Portis had four, while Marjon Beauchamp had three. Therefore, they need to be better at handling the basketball.

The board battle is integral to winning games for the Bucks. Overall, Antetokounmpo and Andre Jackson Jr. covered that well, with each taking eight. It was the most rebounds for Portis in seven games. Additionally, it was only the third time he had rebounds in double figures all season.

The Bucks also prospered, thanks to 3-point shooting. Significantly, Lillard went 6 for 14 from beyond the arc, while Portis went 4 for 7. AJ Green also went 3 for 6 from downtown off the bench.

The Bucks were without both Malik Beasley and Khris Middleton. Unfortunately, Beasley was ill, and Middleton rested due to nagging injuries. The Bucks may get one or both back. Conversely, the Bucks may also opt to sit them both again if they are still not ready.

The Bucks will cover the spread if they can continue shooting well. Likewise, they must win the battle of the boards and avoid turning the ball over.

Final Rockets-Bucks Prediction & Pick



The Rockets are a better team now, and the Bucks will be playing their second straight game in two days. Yet, the Bucks have won by an average of 11 points. Beasley and Middleton are integral pieces. Therefore, assuming they are out, the Rockets can cover the spread. Keep an eye out on their status.

Final Rockets-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets: +7.5 (-110)