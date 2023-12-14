Damian Lillard made an eye-opening admission after the Bucks and Pacers fight over the game ball.

There were plenty of shenanigans that ensued following the Milwaukee Bucks' 140-126 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night that Giannis Antetokounmpo's career-high 64-point night had already taken a backseat to. Antetokounmpo wanted to take with him the game ball, and deservedly so after a career night, but the Pacers wanted to have it for themselves so they could give it to rookie forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who scored his first career points.

This clash of wills led to some contentious interactions postgame, with Antetokounmpo being as heated as he can be in his desire to retrieve the game ball from the Pacers' grasp. In the process, the Bucks star even inadvertently elbowed the Pacers' general manager on the rib and he also engaged in a heated interaction with Tyrese Haliburton.

It's not too often that stuff like this happens in the NBA. In fact, even for a veteran like Bucks star Damian Lillard, this occurrence might be rarer than an appearance from a blue moon.

“That was a first. Never seen all that type of s–t happen,” Lillard said, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

In professional sports, game balls usually go to players who put up an exemplary performance. In soccer, the player who scores a hat-trick ends up taking the ball home, so when weighing accomplishments, it seems like Giannis Antetokounmpo is the player who earned the right to take the game ball home more so than Pacers rookie Oscar Tshiebwe.

After all, this is the first time in the Bucks star's illustrious career that he crossed the 60-point barrier, and to top it all off, Antetokounmpo set the record for most points in a single game in Bucks history. It truly was a historic moment in more ways than one for the Greek Freak, so his desperation to get the game ball is understandable, even if a bit overboard.

Now, Oscar Tshiebwe won't get a second chance to score his first career points (he did score in the NBA In-Season Tournament, but that doesn't count in one's all-time statistics), but the Pacers rookie will have to give way for what was a dominant performance from Antetokounmpo.