Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is having a career game against the Phoenix Suns, and he just so happens to be mic'd up as well.
Amidst an incredible first half, during which he scored 25 points and was a perfect 5-5 on three-pointers, Portis took the time to shout out NBA commentator Hubie Brown, who was calling the game for ESPN.
“That's for you, Hubie!” Portis yelled as he got back on defense after making another three. Brown and his broadcast partner, Dave Pasch, both laughed at Portis' gesture.
Bobby Portis, who's mic'd up, shouting out Hubie Brown who's calling the Bucks-Suns game this afternoon for ESPN 😂pic.twitter.com/kTsgLA36Uq
Portis was only getting started at that point, however; in just 10 minutes off of the Bucks' bench he recorded 25 points on 10-12 shooting from the field. Portis' career-high for three-pointers is eight, which came in February 2022 against the Brooklyn Nets. His career-high points total is 38 points, which he achieved against the Philadelphia 76ers in February 2018.
Despite not having Giannis Antetokounmpo, the entire Bucks lineup was white-hot in the first half against the Suns. In total, Milwaukee made 18 three-pointers in the first half against Phoenix, tying an NBA record for most threes made in a single half and setting a franchise record.
At the break, the Bucks led the Suns 82-60 after Milwaukee's incredible second quarter. The teams were separated by only three points going into the second, when the Bucks outscored the Suns 43-24. At the time of writing, the Suns have cut the deficit to 10 in the third quarter.
Antetokounmpo was ruled out of today's game despite Bucks head coach Doc Rivers saying just hours before tipoff that he expected Antetokounmpo to play. He had previously been listed as questionable with left hamstring tendinopathy. Milwaukee's next game is Wednesday against the Boston Cetlics.