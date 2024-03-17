The Milwaukee Bucks will be missing their best player against the Phoenix Suns. Though initially expected to play in Sunday's game, Giannis Antetokounmpo has officially been ruled out of Sunday's game due to left hamstring tendinopathy, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
🚨 Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) is OUT for today's Bucks-Suns game, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/iAzWOn12m3
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 17, 2024
Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury status vs. Suns
Tendinopathy is a condition that comes from overusing a particular area of the body. The tendon gets strained to the point where it starts to tear. Antetokounmpo has had issues with his hamstring off and on all season, and Bucks fans are surely hoping the injury isn't too serious.
Milwaukee needs their leader in order to make a push toward the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Bucks are 43-24 on the season, heading into Sunday's game against the Suns. Phoenix is one of the strongest teams in the West and looking for a victory. The Bucks are dealing with several injuries, as Malik Beasley and MarJon Beauchamp are questionable against the Suns. Chris Livingston is out.
Antetokounmpo is averaging nearly 31 points a game for the Bucks, leading the team. He's also the team's leading rebounder and steals leader. He is simply the heart and soul for the team, which has won two of the last three games. Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points the team's last four games.
The Bucks and Suns tip off Sunday at 1:00 Eastern. The Suns are 39-28 heading into the game.