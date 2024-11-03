A home is more than a house or apartment, more than a living space; it's a person's sanctuary, the original safe space. That's why it's devastating to hear Milwaukee Bucks star Bobby Portis, a member of the team's 2021 championship squad, asking for help after his home was burglarized and “many prized possessions” were stolen.

Expand Tweet

The Bucks are enduring a 1-5 start to the 2024-25 season and have lost five straight.

Too early to count out the Bucks

There are already rumors and speculation being made that Milwaukee won't be able to retain Giannis Antetokounmpo if this season goes sideways. The Greek Freak is trying his best to stay positive in light of the Milwaukee's early struggles.

Damion Lillard scored 41 points on Saturday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers and it still wasn't enough as the Bucks dropped the game in the final seconds, 114-113. The Cavs improved to 7-0 with the buzzer-beating win.

“Losing, it’s frustrating,” Antetokounmpo said. “But we are doing the right things. Like (Wednesday) night we arrived in Memphis and we came together as a team, watched film. Not as eight, nine guys that play. We watched film, we talk about, like what can we do better? What we’re not doing as good, let’s keep one another accountable. We’re doing the right thing.

“Coming (Thursday) in shootaround and talking about it, talking about our offense, talking about our defense. Everybody is doing the right thing. I see it in everybody’s eyes. They’re willing to do the right thing to win games and sometimes it’s not going to go your way.”

However, NBA insider Marc Stein speculated reasons he believes Antetokounmpo could test the trade market.

“The knowledge that the Bucks, with only a 2031 first-round pick available to trade and very limited financial flexibility due to the fact that their payroll has already spilled beyond the league's second luxury tax apron, will have a hard time making changes to a roster that has been routinely branded as old and slow and defensively challenged around Antetokounmpo,” reported Stein.

Head coach Doc Rivers believes a reversal is right around the corner.

“Camp was great. I think the struggles we're having early – because we had [training] camp, when we get out of this, we're gonna make a run,” Rivers stated. “I believe that run is around the corner, but we just gotta get to it.”

In Brett Siegel's most recent NBA Power Rankings, he dropped the Bucks to No. 13, down from No. 7.