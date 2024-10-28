What happens during the first week of the 2024-25 NBA season won't be reflective of what each team looks like come time for the games that really matter in March and April en route to the postseason. Then again, early statements from the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder, both being 3-0 after Week 1, certainly say a lot about each team's championship potential and their respective spots at the top of the NBA power rankings. The early success we've seen from the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Clippers also speaks volumes to how crowded the Western Conference is.

Last season, just a couple of games separated those who made the playoffs outright from those that had to fight via the play-in tournament. There was then just one game that separated those teams ranked seventh through tenth in the conference, which is important since it determines who hosts those winner-take-all type of games. The West is extremely crowded with talented teams, which is why the early success we've seen from these three teams with aging superstars is notable.

For once, the narrative in Los Angeles isn't about LeBron James and his heroics on the court. Instead, the focus is on Anthony Davis making his early claim for being the best center in the game, as well as JJ Redick's intensity and mindset on the sidelines. In San Francisco, the Warriors' offense and depth have been the story, as they are once again led by Stephen Curry and his three-point shooting. Then there are Steve Ballmer's fighting Clippers; an organization may have already been quick to write off because of Paul George's departure this offseason and Kawhi Leonard's indefinite injury absence.

You just never know which teams will start off hot and which players will rise to the occasion, which is why there has already been plenty of movement up and down the NBA power rankings. Three new teams find themselves inside the top 10 through one week of the 2024-25 NBA regular season, as title hopefuls like the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers see their struggles turn into power rankings disappointment.

It is pretty clear who the top two teams in the league are right now, even this early on. After the Celtics and Thunder, everything else is open for interpretation with the 2024-25 season underway!

Previous 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Preseason

1. Boston Celtics (-)

Record: 3-0 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (W by 23), at WAS (W20), at DET (W6)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MIL (10/28), at IND (10/30), at CHA (11/1), at CHA (11/2)

A 23-point win with 29 made threes against the team that is supposed to be your main contender in the Eastern Conference? What the Celtics did on opening night against the New York Knicks after receiving their championship rings is exactly the reason why this team has what it takes to win another title. Jayson Tatum and the Celtics look unstoppable right now, and that is because of their three-point shooting. As a team, Boston is shooting over 44 percent from deep through the first week of the season, another reason why they will remain at No. 1 in the NBA power rankings for the vast majority of the season.

It is quite comical that the Detroit Pistons were the one team to challenge them in what turned out to be a six-point game this past Sunday. The Celtics will look to continue their winning streak and remain undefeated to begin the year with some intriguing matchups, one of which will be a rematch of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers on the road.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder (-)

Record: 3-0 | Last Week's Schedule: at DEN (W15), at CHI (W19), vs. ATL (W24)

Upcoming schedule: vs. SAS (10/30), at POR (11/1), at LAC (11/2)

Defensively, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been locked in and very impressive. This young team held the Denver Nuggets to 87 points in their first game of the season, and they held the Atlanta Hawks' fast-paced offense to only 104 points on Sunday. Mark Daigneault has the best defensive team in the league right now, and the scary thing is that the Thunder haven't played with Isaiah Hartenstein yet.

Although their three-point shot has been abysmal, as OKC is only shooting 27.6 percent from deep as a team, this group has been scoring at a high rate in the paint. The Thunder rank only behind the Lakers right now in paint scoring. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren playing like All-Stars, plus the depth they have at every position, the Thunder are clearly the best team in the West.

3. New York Knicks (-)

Record: 1-1 | Last Week's Schedule: at BOS (L23), vs. IND (W25)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CLE (10/28), at MIA (10/30), at DET (11/1)

Beginning the new season 1-1 is not terrible for the Knicks, especially since they bounced back from their 23-point loss in Boston by defeating the Pacers by 25 points in their second game. It is going to take time for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns to get acclimated to Tom Thibodeau's system, but there have been promising signs on offense for this team. Early on, it is clear to see that this Knicksteam isn't going to have the same defensive intensity and ability to crash the glass like last year's team.

Perhaps things will change as the season goes on, but the Knicks look a lot more focused on scoring and spreading the court offensively than really locking in on defense. This could lead to some troubling losses for New York through the early portion of the new season.

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (+8)

Record: 3-0 | Last Week's Schedule: at TOR (W30), vs. DET (W12), at WAS (W19)

Upcoming schedule: at NYK (10/28), vs. LAL (10/30), vs. ORL (11/1), at MIL (11/2)

Nobody should be surprised to see the Cleveland Cavaliers climb into the top five of the NBA power rankings. Donovan Mitchell and Co. have looked great under Kenny Atkinson, and they really haven't struggled in any of the games they've played to this point. Then again, the Cavs have faced three of the worst teams in the league, so these wins should be taken with a grain of salt.

Regardless of who they have played, the Cavs have been putting in work on offense. Cleveland ranks first in points per game (128.0) and has been shooting at a very efficient rate from the floor and the perimeter. More importantly, Evan Mobley is finally starting to take that next step in his career as a real two-way threat who could make a run at becoming a first-time All-Star this season. This upcoming week will be a huge test for the Cavs, as we will get to see what they are made of against four real playoff threats, starting with the Knicks on Monday.

5. Dallas Mavericks (-1)

Record: 1-1 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (W11), at PHX (L12)

Upcoming schedule: vs. UTA (10/28), at MIN (10/29), vs. HOU (10/31), vs. ORL (11/3)

Klay Thompson's debut with the Dallas Mavericks couldn't have gone any better, as he set a new team record for the most threes made in their debut with the Mavs. In total, Klay has made 11 triples through the team's first two games, and it is clear to see that his confidence is back after some struggles last year with the Warriors. The key question surrounding the Mavs is whether or not they have the secondary cast to get back to the NBA Finals.

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Thompson will get their points no matter what, but will PJ Washington be a reliable perimeter shooter and secondary scoring option? The same question can be asked about guys like Maxi Kleber and Jaden Hardy on the Mavs' bench. A larger sample size is needed in order to fully project how good this Mavericks team can be.

6. Phoenix Suns (+4)

Record: 2-1 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAC (W3), at LAL (L7), vs. DAL (W12)

Upcoming schedule: vs. LAL (10/28), at LAC (10/31), vs POR (11/2)

The opening week of the new season was brutal for the Phoenix Suns, and yet they rattled off a hard-fought 2-1 record in order to move farther up the NBA power rankings. Kevin Durant has led the way so far, as expected, and Tyus Jones has been a massive addition for Phoenix's backcourt. His 19 assists to only two turnovers have really helped set the course of attack for the Suns' offense.

Perhaps the biggest thing that stands out about the Suns is rookie Ryan Dunn leaving his mark on the wing off the bench. Dunn is shooting 46.2 percent from three-point range through his first three games, and the rookie forward looks like the steal of the draft with his two-way abilities. As long as the Suns can remain healthy, they will be favored in virtually every game they play.

7. Minnesota Timberwolves (+1)

Record: 2-1 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAL (L7), at SAC (W2), vs. TOR (W11)

Upcoming schedule: vs. UTA (10/28), at MIN (10/29), vs. HOU (10/31), vs. ORL (11/3)

Anthony Edwards hasn't seemed to lose a beat in the offseason, as the 23-year-old star is once again off to a fast start with the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 27.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game through the team's first three games. What stands out about the Wolves so far is Julius Randle, obviously. Without Karl-Anthony Towns, Randle is the player that Minnesota is going to have to see production from if they are to get back to the Western Conference Finals. After a shaky first game against the Lakers, Randle has seemed to settle in.

The All-Star forward followed up his quiet opening-night performance in Los Angeles with 33 points and five triples against the Sacramento Kings. Randle then went for 24 points, nine rebounds, and five assists against the Toronto Raptors. As long as the Timberwolves can get steady, consistent play from Randle, the loss of size from their trade with the Knicks won't be noticeable. Also, getting more production from Donte DiVincenzo would ease some of the inconsistencies surrounding this team.

8. Orlando Magic (+1)

Record: 2-1 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIA (W19), vs. BKN (W15), at MEM (L13)

Upcoming schedule: vs. IND (10/28), at CHI (10/30), at CLE (11/1), at DAL (11/3)

It would be surprising to see the Orlando Magic fall outside the top 10 of the NBA power rankings this season simply because of the depth and two-way skill this roster possesses. Jamahl Mosley still has a young team that is growing with every game, but what he has that other young teams don't have is Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. This may just be the most underappreciated duo in the league right now, as they always produce with no recognition coming their way.

Orlando is a very strong team on both sides of the basketball, and this is going to be a dangerous three-point shooting team all year. Upcoming games against the Pacers and Cavs will help set the stage for how the East will play out during the first half of the 2024-25 season.

9. Los Angeles Lakers (+8)

Record: 3-0 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (W7), vs. PHX (W7), vs. SAC (W4)

Upcoming schedule: at PHX (10/28), at CLE (10/30), at TOR (11/1)

There aren't enough words to describe the job JJ Redick has done so far with the Lakers. For the first time in a while, the Lakers have a set image, and there is a true internal belief that they have a team that can contend with anyone. An early 3-0 record also gives Los Angeles the confidence they lost over the last couple of seasons. The Lakers are tough, they are moving the ball well, and Anthony Davis looks like one of the early favorites for MVP.

After moving into the top 10 of the NBA power rankings, the big question for the Lakers surrounds the narrative of whether or not this first week was fool's gold. All three wins against Western Conference foes were impressive, but now this team hits the road for important matchups against the Suns (again) and the Cavs. If Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves can continue to be efficient scorers, as well as Dalton Knecht giving this team solid minutes off the bench, there is no reason to believe that Los Angeles will fall from the top of the standings in the West.

10. Los Angeles Clippers (+8)

Record: 2-1 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (L3), at DEN (W5), at GSW (W8)

Upcoming schedule: vs. POR (10/30), vs. PHX (10/31), vs. OKC (11/2)

Did anyone expect the Los Angeles Clippers to be good this season? With Paul George gone and Kawhi Leonard injured, the Clippers were expected to be among the bottom feeders of the West. Well, that is not the case so far, as Tyronn Lue deserves a lot of credit for having his hard-nosed team 3-0 and inside the top 10 of the NBA power rankings after Week 1 of the regular season.

The Clippers are just a tough team, especially when it comes to their mental approach. While the numbers may not suggest this, LA pushed the pace a lot against the Suns and Nuggets to begin the season, and they had no problem slowing the game down with James Harden being able to get to the free-throw line. This team was built with athletes and two-way players, which is why the Clippers are going to be a tough team for anyone to wear down over 48 minutes.

11. Golden State Warriors (+6)

Record: 2-1 | Last Week's Schedule: at POR (W36), at UTA (W41), vs. LAC (L8)

Upcoming schedule: vs. NOP (10/29), vs. NOP (10/30), at HOU (11/2)

Depth and shooting. These are the two things that stick out about the Warriors after one week's worth of action. Buddy Hield has been fantastic thus far, and Steve Kerr is prepared to utilize every single player he has on this roster. Unfortunately, the Warriors are prepared to be without Stephen Curry for a handful of games after he suffered a left ankle sprain against the LA Clippers on Sunday evening. Although they would love to be 3-0, a 2-1 record with a +69 point differential is a near-perfect start for this organization.

While Curry is this team's only superstar talent, Golden State is a tough team for a variety of opponents because you never know who is going to be scoring for them. While Hield and others may be hot from three-point range one game, it could be Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins attacking the basket the next. Not to mention, the Warriors are as good as anyone else, turning defense into offense in transition. If this team can survive the small period of time they will be without Curry, then Golden State will find success throughout the 2024-25 season.

12. Denver Nuggets (-6)

Record: 0-2 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. OKC (L15), vs. LAC (L5)

Upcoming schedule: at TOR (10/28), at BKN (10/29), at MIN (11/1), vs. UTA (11/2)

Since winning the 2023 NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets have seen massive changes. Bruce Brown and Jeff Green left prior to the start of the 2023-24 season, and now the Nuggets are without Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. All of these roster changes are starting to catch up to the Nuggets, as their 0-2 start to the season and lack of offensive production are directly tied to this team's bench being absent. The scoring struggles of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. factor into Denver's inability to win during Week 1 of the new season, but who is a threat on this bench right now?

Russell Westbrook has scored eight points on 18 shot attempts, Dario Saric has only taken four shots, and Peyton Watson has made one basket. Regardless of how well Nikola Jokic or Aaron Gordon play, this team's inability to score without their starters is a major red flag right now. This team is so reliant on their starters, which is going to lead to injuries, as well as wear-and-tear, halfway through the year. Falling from No. 6 to No. 12 in the NBA power rankings isn't all that surprising, especially since the Nuggets have not looked good whatsoever outside of Jokic.

13. Milwaukee Bucks (-6)

Record: 1-2 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHI (W15), vs. CHI (L11), at BKN (L13)

Upcoming schedule: at BOS (10/28), at MEM (10/31), vs. CLE (11/2)

While we are on the topic of struggling title contenders, let's look no further than the Milwaukee Bucks at No. 13 in the NBA power rankings. Since he became the head coach of the team in the middle of the 2023-24 season, Doc Rivers has led the Bucks to an 18-21 record. They were 32-14 prior to his arrival. While Rivers is not the sole reason why this team has struggled, the head coach has failed to truly implement his system and style of play with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. Still, the Bucks look like a disorganized team playing pickup basketball next to Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Who are the Bucks? What is this team's identity? It is too early to completely give up hope on the Bucks and their title aspirations. At the same time, this team looks slow and doesn't always give effort on defense. That was apparent in their back-to-back losses to the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets, two teams that won't be in the playoffs. Things aren't going to get easier for this club with games against the Celtics, Cavs, and Memphis Grizzlies coming up.

14. Memphis Grizzlies (+5)

Record: 2-1 | Last Week's Schedule: at UTA (W2), at HOU (L20), vs. ORL (W13)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CHI (10/28), vs. BKN (10/30), vs. MIL (10/31), at PHI (11/2)

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are whole again after a season filled with injuries. New energy surrounds this Grizzlies team, as their pace of play and offensive production is going to wear a lot of teams down over the course of the regular season. This group's resilience is also something to keep an eye on, as it was great to see the Grizzlies bounce back and take down the Orlando Magic following their 20-point defeat at the hands of the Houston Rockets.

What stands out about Memphis thus far is their bench. Scotty Pippen Jr., Jake LaRavia, Jaylen Wells, and Jay Huff have all supplied this team with key minutes, and they present optimism that the Grizzlies can be a very deep team this season. Expectations for this group to grow defensively should be high as Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson Jr. get more minutes playing alongside one another in the frontcourt.

15. Sacramento Kings (-2)

Record: 0-2 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (L2), at LAL (L4)

Upcoming schedule: vs. POR (10/28), at UTA (10/29), at ATL (11/1), at TOR (11/2)

Don't read too much into the Sacramento Kings' 0-2 record to begin the season, as they probably should've won both games. This team has the ability to lead the league in transition points, and they are going to be awfully hard to stop offensively late in games with De'Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan, and Malik Monk all being threats to score with the ball in their hands. Keegan Murray is also off to a hot start this season, averaging 18.5 points per game while shooting 41.2 percent from three-point range.

Once again, the questions surrounding the Kings point to the defensive end of the court. Combined, the Timberwolves and Lakers shot 50 percent from the floor against Sacramento and 40.5 percent from three-point range. The Kings have allowed their opponents to get easy looks, which is why Mike Brown is going to need his group to really lock in defensively if they are to have a chance of rising in the NBA power rankings.

16. Philadelphia 76ers (-11)

Record: 1-2 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIL (L15), at TOR (L8), at IND (W4)

Upcoming schedule: vs. DET (10/30), vs. MEM (11/2)

No Joel Embiid and Paul George to begin the year has resulted in the Philadelphia 76ers being 1-2. Quite honestly, this team would be 0-3 right now if it weren't for Tyrese Maxey's 45-point explosion in the team's overtime thriller against the Pacers on Sunday. The bottom line is that this team just can't win games without their stars. Overall, this team has the capability to compete in the East. Then again, which version of the Sixers are we talking about? As long as Embiid is not on the court, the 76ers are nothing more than a team that can maybe compete for a play-in tournament spot.

17. New Orleans Pelicans (-3)

Record: 2-1 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHI (W12), at POR (W2), at POR (L22)

Upcoming schedule: at GSW (10/29), at GSW (10/30), vs. IND (11/1), vs. ATL (11/3)

Dejounte Murray suffering a fractured hand in the first game of the season is devastating for the New Orleans Pelicans, especially since they have the talent on paper to be a special team. In what should've been a 3-0 start to the season, the Pelicans were blasted by the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday in a game they lost by 22 points. Without Murray, as well as Trey Murphy III, who is rehabbing a hamstring injury, the Pelicans are a shell of the team they aspire to be. The good news for this team is that rookie center Yves Missi has looked good and could be their answer in the frontcourt.

18. Indiana Pacers (-7)

Record: 1-2 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DET (W6), at NYK (L25), vs. PHI (L4)

Upcoming schedule: at ORL (10/28), vs. BOS (10/30), at NOP (11/1)

The Pacers look like the same team they were last season. This is not necessarily a bad thing, as they made it to the Eastern Conference Finals, but the defensive concerns that exist with Indiana definitely drag them down. Neither the Knicks nor the 76ers seemed to have problems getting to their spots on offense against the Pacers, and even the Pistons put up a fight in the first game of the season. To make matters worse, Tyrese Haliburton has really struggled to find his groove as a shooter and passer. In order for this team to live up to their true potential, they must get back to what worked last season: moving the ball with ease and capitalizing on high-percentage looks.

19. San Antonio Spurs (+2)

Record: 1-1 | Last Week's Schedule: at DAL (L11), vs. HOU (W3)

Upcoming schedule: vs. HOU (10/28), at OKC (10/30), at UTA (10/31), vs. MIN (11/2)

While it is true that the San Antonio Spurs are looking to build an identity, one may have emerged in the first week of the season. This is a scrappy group that Gregg Popovich has, especially when it comes to playing tough on the interior. The additions of Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes have steered the Spurs in the right direction from a winning mentality standpoint, and it is clear to see that this group is a lot more confident in their abilities than they were a season ago. If Victor Wembanyama can get more help defensively, the Spurs will quietly start moving up the NBA power rankings.

20. Houston Rockets (-)

Record: 1-2 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (L5), vs. MEM (W20), at SAS (L3)

Upcoming schedule: at SAS (10/28), at DAL (10/31), vs. GSW (11/2)

On one hand, the Houston Rockets looked like a much-improved team when they blasted the Grizzlies by 20 points in Week 1. Then again, losses to the Charlotte Hornets and the Spurs continue to raise question marks about Houston's ability to finish games and attack the glass for all 48 minutes. This ended up being the difference between their lone win and their two losses. Against the Grizzlies, the Rockets won the rebounding battle by 21 total boards. However, against the Hornets and Spurs, the Rockets posted a -28 rebound margin. Alperen Sengun can't be the only factor grabbing rebounds, as Houston must recognize this is a group effort in order to prove something in the West.

21. Miami Heat (-6)

Record: 1-1 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (L19), at CHA (W8)

Upcoming schedule: vs. DET (10/28), vs. NYK (10/30), at WAS (11/2)

Who are the Miami Heat? This team doesn't look overly impressive defensively, and their offense comes to a standstill at times since Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo aren't always dictating play with the ball in their hands. Talent-wise, the Heat have everything they need to be contenders. Honestly, it just doesn't seem like they have the confidence in themselves to be one, especially since Miami doesn't look all that comfortable as a jump-shooting team. An upcoming game against the Knicks will be a key game for the Heat to put this 1-1 start behind them and focus on getting better as a team.

22. Atlanta Hawks (+2)

Record: 2-1 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BKN (W4), vs. CHA (W5), at OKC (L24)

Upcoming schedule: vs. WAS (10/28), at WAS (10/30), vs. SAC (11/1), at NOP (11/3)

The Atlanta Hawks look great offensively. Trae Young is leading the way for this offense, and a total of seven players are averaging at least 10 points per game during the Hawks' 2-1 start to the season. At the same time, Atlanta still can't defend anyone, as they could easily be 0-3 right now. Alongside Jalen Johnson, whom the Hawks are expecting big things from after a recent contract extension, Onyeka Okongwu and Dyson Daniels have a chance to set the tempo for this team. Both players have the two-way potential to really impact the Hawks' chances of finding success over the course of the entire season.

23. Charlotte Hornets (-1)

Record: 1-2 | Last Week's Schedule: at HOU (W5), at ATL (L5), vs. MIA (L8)

Upcoming schedule: vs. TOR (10/30), vs. BOS (11/1), vs. BOS (11/2)

Charles Lee has done a nice job of instilling confidence in his young Charlotte Hornets team early on this season. Despite trailing every game by double digits, the Hornes have shown great second-half resilience to make each game close. Learning curves are expected, which is why it is too early to write off this group and say they are not improved from last season. LaMelo Ball is back and playing at an All-Star level, and Seth Curry has helped improve Charlotte from the perimeter, which is why this is a team to watch in the middle of the NBA power rankings. It should be interesting to see how the Hornets, who can get going offensively, stack up against the Celtics, especially since Lee has the blueprint to beating his former team.

24. Chicago Bulls (+2)

Record: 1-2 | Last Week's Schedule: at NOP (L12), at MIL (W11), vs. OKC (L19)

Upcoming schedule: at MEM (10/28), vs. ORL (10/30), at BKN (11/1)

Shockingly, the Chicago Bulls took down the Bucks during the first week of the season. This was unexpected not only because the Bucks were expected to start the year hot but also because the Bulls have hit the reset button. What stands out about the Bulls early on is that they are playing with pace and looking to punish their opponents by getting the ball up the court before the defense is set. With athletes like Coby White, Zach LaVine, and Ayo Dosunmu, this has been possible. Josh Giddey has also played well thus far as a jack of all trades type of player. Limiting turnovers will be the key to the Bulls finding success this year, as they rank 27th in the league right now with an average of 19.0 turnovers per game.

25. Portland Trail Blazers (+2)

Record: 1-2 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (L36), vs. NOP (L2), vs NOP (W22)

Upcoming schedule: at SAC (10/28), at LAC (10/30), vs. OKC (11/1), at PHX (11/2)

Do not let a 36-point loss to the Warriors fool you, as the Trail Blazers are going to be a better team than they were a season ago. Jerami Grant looks very comfortable as the main scorer in Portland, and Chauncey Billups has to like what he has seen from his defense over the last two games against New Orleans. The Blazers may not have a lot of talent, but they have enough to out-execute their opponents, especially when it comes to running their plays at their tempo. A better look at who the Blazers could potentially be will be given this week with tough matchups against Western Conference foes.

26. Brooklyn Nets (+2)

Record: 1-2 | Last Week's Schedule: at ATL (L4), at ORL (L15), vs MIL (W13)

Upcoming schedule: vs. DEN (10/29), at MEM (10/30), vs. CHI (11/1), vs. DET (11/3)

Ben Simmons is healthy, yet he still refused to do anything productive on offense. The former first overall pick did not score more than seven points in a game during the opening week, and there were multiple instances in which he gave up a wide-open layup attempt in order to give the ball to a teammate. Simmons simply lacks confidence right now, and that has dragged down the Nets' ability to potentially win games. Cam Thomas has been the lone bright spot for Brooklyn thus far, as the young shooting guard is among the league leaders in scoring at 30.7 points per game. This is not that surprising, seeing as his usage rate will be one of the highest in the league.

27. Toronto Raptors (-4)

Record: 1-2 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (L30), vs. PHI (W8), at MIN (L11)

Upcoming schedule: vs. DEN (10/28), at CHA (10/30), vs. LAL (11/1), vs. SAC (11/2)

The Raptors started the season without RJ Barrett due to an AC joint injury in his shoulder, and they lost Immanuel Quickley in the first game of the new year due to a pelvic contusion. As a result, it is hard to judge the Raptors since Scottie Barnes has been their only real force. This season is going to be about growth for Toronto, as Ochai Agbaji and Gradey Dick are two players the team is going to look to get the most from. There will also be opportunities for rookies Jamal Shead and Jonathan Mogbo. This team is going to win some games they shouldn't, but all in all, expectations should be pretty low.

28. Detroit Pistons (+1)

Record: 0-3 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. IND (L6), at CLE (L12), vs. BOS (L6)

Upcoming schedule: at MIA (10/28), at PHI (10/30), vs. NYK (11/1), at BKN (11/3)

Although their 0-3 record says otherwise, the Detroit Pistons are an improved team. JB Bickerstaff has this young group fighting with more energy, and the offseason veteran additions of Tobias Harris and Tim Hardaway Jr. are already paying off in the locker room. Detroit came up just short in their first game against Indiana, and they gave the Celtics a run for their money recently. Offense will come in time, especially for a group led by Cade Cunningham. That is why Bickerstaff must get his team locked in defensively, as this will be the path to them winning games and possibly hovering around with a .500 record for the season. A road game in Miami on Monday could be a great chance for this team to take a big step in the right direction regarding the NBA power rankings.

29. Utah Jazz (-4)

Record: 0-2 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (L2), vs. GSW (L41)

Upcoming schedule: at DAL (10/28), vs. SAC (10/29), vs. SAS (10/31), at DEN (11/2)

At some point, the Utah Jazz are going to make some trades. Unfortunately, what they have built over the years following the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert trades is not enough to be a threat in the West, as Lauri Markkanen is all alone as Utah's only real offensive threat. The Jazz are slow getting back in transition on defense, and their will to fight just wasn't there over the first week of the season. There truly isn't much to discuss surrounding this team, as they are in no shape to be threats in the West, hence their spot near the bottom of the NBA power rankings.

30. Washington Wizards

Record: 0-2 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (L20), vs. CLE (L19)

Upcoming schedule: at ATL (10/28), vs. ATL (10/30), vs. MIA (11/2)*

*Game being played in Mexico City.

Neither of the two losses that the Washington Wizards had last week were bad, as they lost to two teams who are 3-0. Overall, Washington had some good moments in these games too, as Bilal Coulibaly is continuing to grow and rookie Alex Sarr has shown flashes of his defensive abilities. A better idea of who the Wizards could become this season will be provided with matchups against the Hawks and Heat, who are both struggling to find their identities at the moment.