Bucks' Bobby Portis gets tied up with Jeremy Sochan in tense exchange

Although the Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) cruised to a 132-119 victory over the basement-dwelling, Victor Wembanyama-less San Antonio Spurs (4-22), there were some brief fireworks in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game. It revolved around team igniter and fan favorite Bobby Portis, who had the Fiserv Forum chanting his name after a tense exchange.

Portis got tied up with Spurs' Jeremy Sochan after a San Antonio offensive possession, prompting security to separate the two players. Judging by the 2021 NBA champion's intensity, one would assume he was competing in a high-stakes playoff game against either the Boston Celtics or Philadelphia 76ers instead of a team who just snapped an 18-game losing streak a couple days before.

But that is why fans love Portis.

Bobby Portis and Jeremy Sochan had to be sepereated after getting tangled up 😳 The play is currently under review for a Flagrant foul.pic.twitter.com/9aDeQS7NTp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 20, 2023

The former first-round draft pick's altercation with Sochan will likely overshadow his big night. He scored 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds off the bench to continue an impressive stretch that also includes a 31-point performance versus the Detroit Pistons.

Bobby Portis' primary value to the Bucks is his strong rebounding skills and efficient 3-point shooting (both down this year), which shined through when he contributed to their NBA title run. He is averaging 12.3 points and 6.6 boards in 23.8 minutes per game in 2023.

The 28-year-old will need to remain a key spark plug if Milwaukee is going to outlast the rest of the Eastern Conference this postseason. Surprisingly, that could also refer to a formidable Orlando Magic squad, who visit the Bucks on Thursday night. By then, the fiery Portis should cool down a bit.