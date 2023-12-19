Wembanyama vs Antetokounmpo will have to wait.

While fans will miss out on the first Victor Wembanyama vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo matchup in Tuesday's San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks game, there is a factor worth noting. Of the players often compared to Wemby through his first two months in the NBA, Antetokounmpo's name isn't mentioned much.

Whether LeBron James because of the ‘generational prospect' tie, Tim Duncan and David Robinson because of their connection as the San Antonio Spurs only top overall draft picks, or Kevin Durant because of their frames and style of play, there is no shortage of NBA stars linked to what the French phenom is doing to start his career. That the ‘Greek Freak' isn't among them speaks to reality Wembanyama has managed to escape.

Giannis early on

Like the 19-year-old French star, Antetokounmpo was just a teenager upon entering the NBA. In fact, at 18 years old he was younger than the Spurs super rookie is now. And like Wemby, his long, rangy frame and special skill set jumped off the court.

Unlike Wemby, though, the 6'11 power forward was not a show-stopper right out of the gate.

Starting in 23 of the 77 games he played in his rookie campaign, the Bucks star averaged 6.8 points, 4,4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.8 blocks per game. That doesn't quite compare with what the top overall pick in this past June's draft is doing now.

In starting every one of his first 24 games in the Association, Victor Wembanyama is averaging 19 points, 11 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, and 2.7 assists per game nearly two full months into his first taste of the NBA. The Spurs star just recorded his eighth consecutive double-double, breaking Dwight Howard's record as the youngest player to run off that kind of streak. By comparison, Antetokounmpo recorded two double-doubles in his rookie season.

Victor Wembanyama to miss out

Immediately following the Spurs' latest game, a 146-110 pasting to the New Orleans Pelicans, Wembanyama was anticipating a first meeting against the two-time league MVP.

“Getting back on the road personally is going to be getting back to the routine, sleeping early despite the traveling and as the team is going to be staying focused on the scouting report and you know, we’re underdogs, taking every game like it’s the last one and compete every night,” The Spurs leading scorer said on Sunday.

While his Spurs are struggling with the worst record in the Western Conference, the Bucks are again among the best teams in the NBA. At 19-7, only the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves, both 20-5, have been better this season. Coming off a career-high 31.1 points per game last year, Antetokounmpo is a fraction above those numbers so far in 2023-24. His 31.4 scoring average ranks third behind Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic.

It's no wonder Wemby, who'll miss the game with right ankle soreness, was very much looking forward to meeting up with the Greek Freak for the first time.

“He is probably one of the players I have studied the most and I love the way he’s playing because he’s always aggressive and he’s scary for his opponents.” Victor Wembanyama continued, “I’m trying to take a lot of examples from him and I’m very excited to play against the Bucks. It’s going to be very, very interesting,”

Fortunately for the young Spurs superstar, he may not have to wait very long to go against the 2021 NBA Finals MVP. The Bucks are scheduled to play in San Antonio on January 4.