Containing Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2023-24 season will be difficult. In fact, even Lillard isn't sure how opponents will defend Milwaukee's pick-and-roll between himself and Giannis, via ClutchPoints.

“Obviously I'm a pick-and-roll player, I've played a lot of pick-and-roll in my career,” Lillard said during Media Day. “And when I think about playing with him (Giannis) I'm just trying to figure out how do you defend it?”

Damian Lillard is a threat to shoot from anywhere on the court. He's lethal from beyond the arc, but can also be impactful in the pick-and-roll. Antetokounmpo is of course a threat in the pick-and-roll as well. He's an excellent finisher but also features respectable passing ability.

“I can't imagine them wanting him (Giannis) to have the ball at the free throw line coming down hill with an advantage,” Lillard continued. “Khris (Middleton) on the wing… you got really good players out there so… I've definitely thought about it and I just don't know how you handle that.”

Bucks: Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo ready to dominate the NBA

The Eastern Conference still features a lot of depth. Teams such as the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will stand in Milwaukee's way. However, this Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo-Bucks team projects to have a tremendous chance of reaching the NBA Finals.

As Damian Lillard stated, there isn't a perfect solution for guarding Milwaukee's pick-and-roll. But Giannis and Dame are more than capable of finding ways to score on their own. Additionally, Khris Middleton is a threat from deep as well.

Whether you are a Bucks fan or not, it will be very entertaining to watch this Milwaukee team during the 2023-24 campaign.