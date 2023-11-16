Bucks star Damian Lillard kept it real when asked about the NBA In-Season Tournament's $500,000 per player grand prize

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard is set to earn hundreds of millions of dollars by the time his career is over.

But even he understands that the NBA In-Season Tournament prize of $500,000 is nothing to sneeze at:

"The guys who are trying to earn their stay—That prize in the end [of the In-Season Tournament] could change their family's lives… You don't want to make everything about money but that's something we can do." Damian Lillard 🗣 (via @MikeBohn) pic.twitter.com/Sw6SSZse0Q — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 16, 2023

Lillard is referring to players like former Duke big man Marques Bolden. The Bucks signed Bolden to a two-way contract last month.

That contract is still worth substantial money, reported as $2,019,706. But the Bucks two-way player would still be in line to receive a nearly 25 percent salary bonus, should Milwaukee earn the $500,000 per player prize. That's a real difference maker for a fringe NBA player that isn't guaranteed to be in the league beyond his current deal.

The Bucks play their next NBA In-Season Tournament game Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. After squeaking by the Knicks, the Bucks will be hoping to sweep their group and advance to the quarterfinals of the competition. Milwaukee plays in East Group B along with New York, Charlotte, the Miami Heat, and the Washington Wizards.

Lillard and the Bucks take on Washington in their NBA In-Season Tournament matchup on Friday Nov. 24. They wrap their group play against the Miami Heat on Tuesday Nov. 28.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 7-4 so far this season.