Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks celebrated their 97-81 NBA Cup final victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas. Then, he inked the deal of a lifetime, joining a rare company that included the likes of Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant, among others. Lillard signed a lifetime partnership with his shoe brand Adidas, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“Bucks All-Star Damian Lillard has agreed to a lifetime contract extension with Adidas, sources told ESPN. Lillard now joins LeBron James and Kevin Durant (Nike), and Stephen Curry (Under Armour/Curry Brand) as active NBA players with lifetime shoe endorsements,” Charania reported.

Coming off a blowout win in the NBA Cup final, where Lillard scored 23 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including 5-for-10 from deep, things are coming together nicely for Damian in his second season with the Bucks. He also finished with four rebounds, four assists, and one steal, while Milwaukee’s MVP of the final, Giannis Antetokounmpo, dominated. He finished with a triple-double (26 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists).

Damian Lillard reveals humble plan for NBA Cup winnings

After the Bucks beat the Thunder in the NBA Cup final, Damian Lillard revealed his plan for the NBA Cup winnings on Tuesday. Each player on the Bucks earns a $500,000 bonus.

After the win, Lillard shared his heartfelt plans for the extra money.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, so when I get it, I ain’t gonna just blow it or go crazy,” Lillard said. “I’m gonna probably go to the support staff, the training staff. The people that come in every day, all day, when we get to go home, try to do something to support them.”

Expand Tweet

After a 2-8 start to the 2024-25 campaign, the Bucks have won 12 of their last 15 games. With a 14-11 record, Lillard, Antetokounnmpo, and the Bucks are now fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.