Lillard was asked about the possibility of going for a third straight win next year.

Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard won his second consecutive NBA 3-Point Contest on Saturday night, holding off Trae Young and Karl Anthony-Towns in the final round.

After the event, the Bucks guard was asked about coming back next year to go for the 3-peat by TNT's Chris Haynes:

“Damian Lillard tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport that after winning back-to-back 3-Point Contest championships, he’s open to going for a three-peat since All-Star Weekend is in his hometown of The Bay Area next year.”

Lillard presumably will be representing the Bucks in the All-Star Game again next season, and with the contest being held at the Chase Center in the Bay Area, it makes sense that the Oakland native would be up for defending his title again in his hometown.

The Bucks star has also previously won the NBA Skills Challenge in 2012-13. He also became the first NBA player ever to participate in 5 events in All Star Weekend (2014: Rising Stars Challenge: Dunk Contest, 3-point Contest, Skills Challenge winner, All Star Game)

Lillard is the first back-to-back 3-Point Contest champion since Jason Kopono won in 2007 and 2008. The NBA has only had two 3-peat champions – Craig Hodges from 1990-92 and Larry Bird in the first three contests, from 1986-88.

On the season, Lillard is averaging 24.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.7 assists for the Bucks while shooting 34.1 percent from beyond the 3-point line. The Bucks are 35-21 on the season, good for 3rd place in the NBA Eastern Conference standings. However, the team is just 3-7 since hiring new head coach Doc Rivers.