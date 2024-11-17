The Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets were in a tight game on Saturday afternoon, and it came down to the referees. With the Hornets down one-point, LaMelo Ball drove the ball on Giannis Antetokounmpo and slipped, and the referees called a foul, giving the Hornets two free-throws, which helped them win the game.

The Bucks argued the call after the game, and even Damian Lillard had some words to say after the pool report showed that there was no foul. Lillard posted the pool report on his Instagram and said “How does this help when the game has been lost?”

The pool report doesn't help, especially when one of the calls decides the game, so there's no question that the Bucks were upset when they saw it. Over the past few games, it felt like they were hitting their stride as well, so losing a close game like this has to sting.

Bucks blame the refs for loss vs. Hornets

After the game, head coach Doc Rivers blamed the referees for the reason they lost the game.

“I thought the final play was the ref blowing the call. This is back-to-back games now where on the final play, there’s been an incorrect call made,” Rivers said. “LaMelo Ball fell. He just fell down. Nobody was near him, slipped on his own. We come up with the ball, the game is over. Back-to-back games now, we’ve had a call made against us that was incorrect.

“It was clearly not a foul. When you watch the video the ref that called the foul was blocked out by one of our players. You can’t guess at the end of the game, both teams have played too hard.”

Giannis Antetokounpo took more of a more positive approach, and after the game, he made a post on X, formerly Twitter, that said “We keep building.”

At this point, that's all the Bucks can do, and hope that the referees don't get in their way of a victory again.