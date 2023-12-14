Pacers GM Chad Buchanan was apparently injured in the fracas.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo set a franchise record with his 64-point outburst against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

However amazing that is, it may be what happened next that will have fans talking.

After the game, the Bucks star wanted the game ball as a memento of the occasion, only to find out the Pacers had already taken it.

Giannis and multiple other Bucks players charged into the tunnel where a fracas took place, according to Pacers coach Rick Carlisle:

Carlisle on the postgame scrum between the #Pacers and Bucks: "There was a misunderstanding about the game ball. It was Oscar Tshiebwe's first official NBA point. We always get the game ball. We were not thinking about Giannis' franchise record. … Unfortunate situation." pic.twitter.com/hYTnSO4pMO — Bally Sports Indiana (@BallySportsIN) December 14, 2023

Said the Pacers coach on the Bucks wanting the game ball, “There was a misunderstanding about the game ball. It was Oscar Tshiebwe's first official NBA point, so we always get the game ball. We were not thinking about Giannis' franchise record. So, we get the ball and a couple minutes later, several of their players ended up in our hallway and there was a big…fracas, or melee or whatever. I don't think any punches were landed, but my General Manager [Chad Buchanan] got elbowed in the ribs by one of their players. He certainly has a bruised rib and, who knows if it's anything more than that. Unfortunate situation.

Continued Carlisle on the postgame incident with several Bucks players, “We don't need the official game ball, there's two game balls there, we could've taken the other one. It didn't need to escalate to that. Really just, you know, unfortunate. Third game we've played these guys within two and a half, three weeks, so things are heated with the competition, but for it to come into the hallway, it didn't need to happen that way.”

Up next:

The Pacers host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

The Bucks host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.