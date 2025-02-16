The NBA 3-Point Contest is always one of the more interesting events during All-Star Weekend, and it showcases some of the best shooters in the league. For the past two years, Damian Lillard was crowned the champion, and he was looking to make it three in a row, but the Milwaukee Bucks' guard wasn't able to make it to the final round.

Instead, it came down to Darius Garland, Tyler Herro, and Buddy Hield, and the Miami Heat guard was able to take home the trophy. At the end of the night, Lillard made sure to congratulate the winner but let everyone know that he was done competing in the contest.

“Came up short tonight. Congrats to Tyler [Herro.] This will be my last one. I’m retiring. Officially retired,” Lillard said.

Lillard is one of the consistent three-point shooters in the league, and he's one of the shooters that can extend his range beyond the three-point line as well. With him already having two under his belt, it makes sense that Lillard wants to stop competing, and he can give the young guys a chance to win.

It's probably been a great week for Lillard despite the loss because he's back home where it all started for him, as he was born in Oakland. Lillard was also present the last time the All-Star game was in the Bay Area, which is when Vince Carter threw down one of the nastiest dunks during the dunk contest.

“It's definitely a full-circle moment,” Lillard said via ESPN's Chris Herring. “It was a great week. A lot of memories. Vince Carter won that dunk contest. A lot of my favorite players I grew up watching played in that All-Star Game.”

Lillard has never been shy of repping his hometown, and for him, this weekend may feel like a great moment playing in front of his family and friends.