On Thursday evening, Damian Lillard made his official regular season debut in the threads of his new team, the Milwaukee Bucks. Lillard was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Bucks this offseason in what was the splashiest move around the league this summer, and Bucks fans got their first look at their new point guard when Milwaukee opened up its season on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

It didn't take Lillard long to get into the scoring column for the first time in Milwaukee, splashing home a turn around mid range jump shot just a few minutes into his Bucks debut.

The main reason fans are so excited to have Lillard in Milwaukee is the lethal combination he figures to form with Bucks superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo has already proven that he can be the best player on a championship team; however, he has never played with a star quite like Lillard, a player who can carry the offense for long stretches at a time in addition to closing games in crunch time.

Crunch time shortcomings were a large part of the reason Milwaukee was shocked in the first round of the 2023 playoffs by the Miami Heat, opening the door for the huge offseason splash in the form of the Lillard acquisition. While the Bucks certainly can't be considered runaway favorites given the wide array of talent around both the Eastern Conference and NBA, it's safe to say that their chances are a whole lot better with Damian Lillard in the mix.