Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been larger than life, but during his latest livestream with IShowSpeed, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar took that to another level by literally breaking a chair mid-laugh, BroBible reports. The moment came while the two were joking around, and it sent Speed into a fit of laughter as Giannis fell backward, taking the chair’s back with him. “Damn! You broke the damn chair,” Speed shouted, before Giannis flexed with a grin and said, “I’ve been lifting weights.” The moment instantly went viral.

Speed had Giannis laughing so hard he broke his chair 😭😭 "I've been lifting weights lately" pic.twitter.com/2qhQAPqrdN — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) July 10, 2025

The chair snapped in half, but the Greek Freak didn’t. He walked away unscathed and laughing, keeping the mood light. But the broken furniture wasn’t the only thing that made headlines. The two-time MVP dropped subtle hints about his NBA future, feeding speculation that continues to swirl around his long-term commitment to Milwaukee.

Giannis didn't believe IShowSpeed could dunk, so Speed did it on the first rim Giannis ever dunked on in Greece 🔥 pic.twitter.com/25REmns5FG — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 10, 2025

Trade chatter and a cryptic smile

As Speed rattled off cities with heavy tax burdens like New York and L.A., Giannis chimed in with a telling remark: “A lot of people have been trying to get me to go there.” That led to Speed asking the question every Knicks fan has been hoping to hear answered. Are you staying in Milwaukee?

“Probably. Probably. We’ll see. We’ll see. Probably. I love Milwaukee,” Giannis replied before swiftly shifting the conversation to a local church. The response wasn’t definitive, but it gave just enough hope to Bucks fans, and just enough fuel to keep rival fanbases dreaming.

Currently under contract through the 2026–27 season, Giannis Antetokounmpo holds a player option for 2027–28, giving him the flexibility to hit free agency if he chooses. That looming decision continues to draw attention from across the league. One move from him, and the championship landscape could change overnight.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy the lighter side of Giannis: roasting Speed, calling out Cristiano Ronaldo with admiration, and casually inviting Michael Jordan onto the stream. All in a day’s work for a man who breaks chairs and headlines without breaking a sweat.