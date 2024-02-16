Danilo Gallinari's role depicted his decision to play for Bucks over Clippers.

Reports claimed Danilo Gallinari was going to sign with either the Milwaukee Bucks or Los Angeles Clippers. In the end, the veteran forward chose Milwaukee where he will provide solid depth for this year's playoff push. With that said, we finally know the real reason why Gallinari made his decision.

When it came down to it, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers offered Gallinari a larger role than what the Clippers were offering, according to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype. Danilo Gallinari averaged career highs the last time he was coached by Rivers.

“Gallinari debated back and forth on the decision for days between the Bucks and Clippers. The Italian forward weighed a reunion with former coach Doc Rivers, whom he averaged a career-high 19.8 points under, shot a career-best 46.3 percent from the field, and averaged a career-high 6.1 rebounds during their time with the Clippers. Now, Rivers offered the potential for a bigger role with the Bucks versus a return to Los Angeles, where he and his family have always enjoyed living.”

It's not entirely clear what kind of role Gallinari will have in Milwaukee. However, his versatility will be useful for this team. He's capable of playing small and power forward. Additionally, Gallinari can stretch the floor with his three-point shooting. Considering his history with Doc Rivers, it makes sense why Gallinari signed with the Bucks.

The Bucks play their next game on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, Danilo Gallinari may not make his debut with his new team until Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers.