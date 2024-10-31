With the Milwaukee Bucks off to a shaky start this season, speculation is mounting around Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the franchise. Since the team’s decision to replace Adrian Griffin with Doc Rivers in January, the Bucks have struggled to find consistency, winning only 20 of their last 46 regular season and postseason games.

After a rocky 1-3 start to the current season, Bill Reiter of CBS has reported that Giannis Antetokounmpo might consider exploring options outside Milwaukee. While nothing has been confirmed, an Eastern Conference executive suggested that Antetokounmpo’s preferred landing spots could include the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets. Here’s a detailed look at some of the top destinations and potential trade packages if the Bucks choose to honor a trade request.

Top-five trade destinations for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo

5. Dallas Mavericks

Among the potential destinations for Antetokounmpo, the Dallas Mavericks present an intriguing — though unlikely — option. The Mavericks, fresh off a Finals appearance last season where they fell to the Boston Celtics in five games, have recently bolstered their roster with Klay Thompson, an addition that has improved their early season record to 3-1. Paired with Luka Doncic, who narrowly missed out on MVP honors last year, Antetokounmpo could help elevate Dallas into a powerhouse capable of multiple deep playoff runs.

However, the challenge lies in the assets Dallas would need to give up to secure a player of Antetokounmpo’s caliber. According to Fadeaway World, a potential package might include players like P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, Maxi Kleber, and Naji Marshall, along with 2025 and 2031 first-round picks. This proposal would create a balanced deal under NBA salary cap regulations, but such a trade would strip Dallas of both valuable role players and future assets. The Mavericks’ current roster depth has allowed them to field a competitive lineup around Dončić and Thompson; sacrificing this depth for Antetokounmpo may be risky.

On the other hand, the prospect of pairing Antetokounmpo with Doncic, an MVP-caliber player, and Kyrie Irving, a multi-time All-Star, would give Dallas one of the most potent offensive and defensive combinations in the league. Additionally, Klay Thompson’s impressive start this season, shooting 42.5% from three, highlights his continued ability to contribute at a high level, giving the Mavericks a balanced core of stars. Although financially challenging, the addition of Antetokounmpo could shift the balance of power in the Western Conference.

4. Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have long been linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo in trade rumors, with the idea of pairing the former MVP with Stephen Curry frequently discussed by NBA analysts. Having missed out on key acquisitions such as Paul George and Lauri Markkanen, the Warriors’ decision to let Klay Thompson walk to Dallas further underscores their need for another impact player. With Curry, the team’s veteran leader and primary scoring threat, remaining effective at age 36, Antetokounmpo could bring defensive prowess and interior dominance to complement Golden State’s perimeter shooting.

According to Fadeaway World, a possible trade with the Warriors could involve Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Tracye Jackson-Davis, along with first-round picks in 2027 and 2029. This package would offer Milwaukee a mix of young, developing talent and draft picks, giving them assets for a rebuild or future trades. Kuminga, who has shown promise as an athletic forward, and Podziemski, a sharp-shooting guard, could fit Milwaukee’s needs if they pivot toward rebuilding around youth.

A partnership with Curry would make for an exceptional combination of interior and exterior threats, and Antetokounmpo’s physicality and defensive skills would further fortify Golden State’s roster. The Warriors’ offensive system, built on movement, spacing, and ball-sharing, aligns well with Antetokounmpo’s versatility and could potentially bring Golden State back to championship contention.

3. Miami Heat

As one of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s reported preferred destinations, the Miami Heat face unique obstacles in their pursuit of the Bucks superstar. The Heat’s current cap limitations and restrictive trade conditions make it difficult to structure a deal for Antetokounmpo this season. Given the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement, Milwaukee would face salary limitations if they remain above the second luxury tax apron, preventing them from acquiring more salary than they send out. Miami’s limited future first-round assets only complicate matters, with one tradeable pick available in 2030 or 2031.

A trade would require significant sacrifices, potentially involving either Bam Adebayo or Tyler Herro, as Jimmy Butler’s salary is $11,000 higher than Antetokounmpo’s, creating additional cap complexities. However, Adebayo’s departure is considered extremely unlikely, as he has emerged as a cornerstone of Miami’s future. His defensive versatility and all-around game have cemented him as a crucial part of the Heat's identity, making it hard to envision Miami moving him under almost any circumstances. This would likely leave Herro as the more viable trade option, though even this could limit Miami's competitiveness, especially during the playoffs.

Should the Heat find a way to make this trade happen, pairing Antetokounmpo with Butler would solidify Miami as one of the top defensive teams in the league while creating a dynamic offensive duo. Antetokounmpo’s physicality and versatility would align well with the Heat’s defensive culture and further strengthen their playoff chances in an increasingly competitive Eastern Conference.

2. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets, another team reportedly on Antetokounmpo’s radar, stand out as an appealing destination due to their extensive array of tradeable assets. With 12 first-round picks, including two protected selections, and three pick swaps available, the Nets could present Milwaukee with an enticing package. This pool of draft capital would enable the Bucks to rebuild their roster or leverage picks in future trades if they decide to enter a rebuilding phase.

Brooklyn’s financial flexibility adds to their appeal, particularly with Ben Simmons’ expiring $40.4 million contract providing a convenient salary-matching tool. A swap involving Simmons and draft assets would enable Milwaukee to cut costs significantly, helping them manage luxury tax burdens over the coming seasons. Additionally, Brooklyn’s projected $75 million in cap space next summer would allow them to reshape their roster and build around Antetokounmpo with complementary pieces in free agency.

This destination offers the Bucks an opportunity to accumulate assets for a potential rebuild while giving Antetokounmpo a fresh start in a franchise with significant financial flexibility. Brooklyn’s ability to quickly adapt its roster and add depth around Antetokounmpo would give the Nets a solid foundation to challenge for Eastern Conference supremacy.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

Perhaps the most enticing destination for Antetokounmpo is the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team poised for success with a promising young core. The Thunder won 57 games last season, advancing to the second round before bowing out to Dallas. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is 26 and in the prime of his career, and Chet Holmgren, a 22-year-old standout averaging 22.5 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game, the Thunder already boast a talented and defensively strong lineup. Antetokounmpo’s addition would bring Oklahoma City even closer to serious championship contention.

The Thunder have amassed an impressive collection of assets, with four unprotected first-round picks and five protected ones, as well as the ability to swap with the Los Angeles Clippers in the upcoming draft. This substantial draft capital would provide Milwaukee with the resources necessary to start a full-scale rebuild. Additionally, to match Antetokounmpo’s salary, the Thunder could offer a mix of players such as Jalen Williams, Lu Dort, and Isaiah Hartenstein. NBA insiders have noted that a deal of this scale would likely require waiting until Dec. 15, when certain contracts become trade-eligible under NBA rules.

For the Thunder, the benefits of acquiring Antetokounmpo are immense. His defensive intensity and playoff experience would fortify Oklahoma City’s young roster, especially given the team’s current league-best 91.3 defensive rating. Antetokounmpo’s arrival would make the Thunder an immediate title contender, building a core capable of contending for years to come.

Milwaukee's future hangs in balance amid Antetokounmpo trade speculation

While these potential trades vary in feasibility, they represent viable paths for Milwaukee should Giannis Antetokounmpo decide he’s ready to leave the Bucks. The franchise’s decision to embrace a potential trade could pave the way for a new era, either through a full-scale rebuild or by leveraging the acquired assets for other veteran talent. For now, the ball remains in Milwaukee’s court, but the future of the Bucks and Antetokounmpo could be set for a significant shakeup if the team’s performance doesn’t improve.