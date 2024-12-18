The Milwaukee Bucks may have endured a nightmare start to the 2024-25 season, but they have righted the ship since. And on Tuesday night, the Bucks' efforts were validated with a dominant 97-81 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the final of the NBA Cup — giving them a piece of silverware that should now spur them on to bigger and better things as they look to move their way up the Eastern Conference standings.

And amid the Bucks' success, one unsung hero has taken center stage, with fans acknowledging Milwaukee assistant coach Darvin Ham's greatness in the NBA Cup, named the NBA In-Season Tournament in its first season. Ham, as one would recall, was the head coach of the In-Season Tournament-winning Los Angeles Lakers squad last season, going undefeated in the process. Now, with the Bucks having gone undefeated as well, there is no questioning Ham's greatness in this regard — with fans going into a frenzied spree of jokes as a result.

Even Taurean Prince, who has since been joked about to be Ham's son, is staking his claim as the greatest NBA Cup player of all time. He was also part of last season's cup-winning team, and now, he started in all of the Bucks' games en route to claiming the silverware in Las Vegas.

“Taurean Prince and Darvin Ham are the Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson of the in season tournament,” X user @JCPagnie wrote.

“Darvin Ham and Taurean Prince still undefeated in NBA in-season tournament action 🙌,” @taylormade added.

“Taurean Prince is a 2x NBA Cup champion that’s craaazy,” @its2fye furthered.

The Bucks now have to be wary of suffering the same drop-off the Lakers had after winning the cup last season, but they should simply cross that bridge when they get there.

Darvin Ham and the Bucks show the NBA world that the joke's on them

The coaching duo of Darvin Ham and Doc Rivers were being made fun of incessantly to begin the season with the Bucks suffering a disappointing start. But ever since NBA Centel tweeted that Rivers was going to take coaching seriously now, Milwaukee has managed to turn its season around — even winning the NBA Cup.

Their run to winning it all in the cup is no joke. They had to overcome a gritty Orlando Magic team that pushed them to the brink despite missing Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, while they held off the hard-charging Atlanta Hawks. And they locked in defensively to hold the Thunder to a ghastly 33.6 percent shooting night as a team.