By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

NBA free agent big man Enes Freedom went viral recently after he allegedly said that he wants to fight Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in the ring at some point. The rumored call-out made headlines after Giannis himself responded to it, saying that Enes “doesn’t want that smoke.”

Apparently, however, it’s not true that Freedom said he wants to fight Antetokounmpo.

The former Boston Celtics big man revealed as much in a recent talk with Emily Austin on The GameDay, adding that he doesn’t even remember making that statement.

“Okay let me just make it really clear,” Freedom said. “No, I don’t remember saying anything like that. I am actually trying to keep it cool with the Greek people right now.”

When pressed by Austin if he really never said it, Freedom responded, “I don’t even remember saying it. I promise you. Maybe I said it like years and years ago. It’s so weird that it just came out like three, four days ago.”

Does Enes Freedom want to fight Giannis?👀 Watch to find out🥊 pic.twitter.com/pKaPRupKIC — Emily Austin (@emilyraustin) December 13, 2022

To be fair to Enes Freedom, it’s difficult to find proof that he really challenged Giannis Antetokounmpo to a fight, at least recently. The issue only came to the spotlight when the Bucks forward was asked about it–and we’re not even sure if he had any idea if it’s true or not.

With that said, for those fans dreaming of a Freedom vs. Antetokounmpo exhibition bout soon or any time in the future, don’t get your hopes up.