Giannis Antetokounmpo may mean business 100 percent of the time he's on the hardwood, but off the court, the Milwaukee Bucks star is as big of a goofball as there is. Antetokounmpo has had a penchant for out-of-pocket comments that elicit a laugh from fans due to their suggestive nature, and the Greek Freak once again lived up to his moniker with yet another remark that would hilariously raise the eyebrows of many.

The Bucks star is very active on social media; Antetokounmpo came across a post on Instagram stating that, “according to science”, “farting in front of your partner can be a positive sign of health and relationship strength.” Nothing seems to escape Antetokounmpo's playful eye when it comes to freaky acts like this one, so he took the time to comment on the post with a joke about releasing gas in front of his wife, Mariah.

“Here I come 💨😂 @sincerelyymariah,” Antetokounmpo wrote.

As mentioned earlier, this is nothing new for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Regardless, one must dive deeper into why science may think that passing gas in front of one's significant other can be construed positively. Perhaps it has something to do with one's comfort level with another person that they have no qualms farting in front of them. Feeling safe is always a telling sign of a healthy relationship.

Antetokounmpo continues to be playfully freaky with his wife, who seems to be rather bemused by the Bucks star's sexually suggestive remarks. Back in February 2020, Antetokounmpo was asked if he plays Fornite. He answered by saying no, but his comedic timing was on point, as he said that he does “foreplay at night”.

In 2022, Antetokounmpo revealed on Instagram live that his wife gave him a rather interesting call bell, and that he's not only a “freak on the court”, he can be a freak “on the sheets” as well.

And then later that year, during his birthday, the Bucks star suggested that things could get “freaky” between him and his wife once their kids are asleep.

The important thing in any relationship, as that one famous pop song once said, is to find someone who can match your freak. Antetokounmpo has certainly found the one for him, as the Bucks star's family life appears to be thriving without much fuss.

Time for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks to handle their business

It's certainly a good sign that Giannis Antetokounmpo's family life is thriving. But now that training camp is almost upon us, it's time for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks to lock in.

Last season was an overall disappointment for the Bucks. They underwent plenty of transitions as a team; they traded away Jrue Holiday, a crucial piece of their 2021 NBA championship puzzle, for Damian Lillard, and then they jettisoned championship-winning coach Mike Budenholzer in favor of Adrian Griffin — only for the Bucks to fire Griffin midseason to give Doc Rivers another shot at leading a team.

The Bucks were simply unable to navigate the murky waters of change smoothly. Lillard never seemed settled, Khris Middleton spent around half the season being limited due to injury, and their defense never got going. Just to top it all off, Antetokounmpo injured his calf prior to the playoffs and didn't suit up in the postseason at all as the Bucks got eliminated in the first round.

Simply put, it's time for the Bucks to handle their business as they look to reclaim their place atop the Eastern Conference.