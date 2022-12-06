By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

It might be difficult to believe, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to turn 28 years old in a few hours time. Antetokounmpo is no longer the scrawny, 19-year old kid who entered the league as a raw project; he is now a two-time MVP, a Defensive Player of the Year award winner, and, above all, an NBA champion and a Finals MVP.

While life inherently is something that’s worth celebrating, Antetokounmpo just has so much to celebrate in what has been a storied career. Moreover, he will definitely be in high spirits after the Milwaukee Bucks’ 109-102 win over the Orlando Magic. In fact, The Greek Freak is ready to party, and he’s even bracing himself for when things turn “freaky”.

After the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo revealed his hilariously fun birthday plans that may not be safe for his kids to see.

“I would not want to go to dinner because I have a game the next day. I want to be able to rest and get my treatment that I usually do. Take a nap, and play with my kids. After going to put my kids to bed, you never know what could happen,” Antetokounmpo said, complete with a sly wink. “It might get a little bit freaky.”

Giannis hilariously talks about what might happen on his birthday tomorrow. "Maybe a birthday cake, a card, or watch…After I put my kids to bed, you never know what could happen. It might get a little bit freaky." 🤣 (Via @ByTimReynolds) pic.twitter.com/JMWHuSHKIB — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 6, 2022

That… sounds delightful, Giannis! This is not the first time Giannis Antetokounmpo made a joke of such… interesting nature. Back in Valentine’s Day 2020, Antetokounmpo joked around that he doesn’t play Fortnite… he only does “foreplay at night”. But he wasn’t done yet; Giannis’ flair for comedic timing was in full display as he later tweeted about having Liam Antetokounmpo, his firstborn, as a result.

Nonetheless, Antetokounmpo, whose festive mood was extremely apparent, just has one request for his family as he formally becomes one year older.

“I don’t know if my lady has something planned for me. I hope they have something planned for me, maybe like a birthday cake, maybe like a birthday card, maybe like a birthday watch or maybe jewelry. I would love that. If my family’s watching right now, they should go get them,” Antetokounmpo added, a huge smile still plastered on his face.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will look to combat a celebration hangover as the Bucks take on the Sacramento Kings the day after his birthday.