Giannis Antetokounmpo's place in NBA history is already pretty secure. Giannis is one of only 13 players in NBA history who has won back-to-back regular season MVP awards. He's made five straight 1st Team All-NBA appearances and is well on his way to a 6th. And in 2021, he helped the Milwaukee Bucks win their first NBA Title in 50 years with a 50-point masterpiece in Game 6 of the NBA Finals versus the Phoenix Suns.
But how about Giannis' place in Milwaukee Bucks history? Antetokounmpo, the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, has played his entire career with the Bucks, and not only is he the franchise's career leader in points, rebounds, blocks, triple doubles and games played, but as of last night, he's the winningest player in Bucks franchise history.
The winningest Milwaukee Buck of all-time. pic.twitter.com/TisIAMAM6i
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 2, 2024
Giannis dominated in Milwaukee's Friday night win over their Central Division rival the Chicago Bulls. Antetokounmpo went 16-for-22 from the field and 12-for-16 from the free throw line, finishing with 46 points — his eighth 40-point game of the season — 16 rebounds, and 6 assists.
After a rough stretch of play that followed the surprising midseason firing of Adrian Griffin and hiring of Doc Rivers, the Bucks have now won five straight games since coming back from the All-Star Break, including four victories on the road. While everyone is eager to claim that the New York Knicks or Cleveland Cavaliers or the Philadelphia 76ers — with a healthy Joel Embiid — is the top challenger in the Eastern Conference to the Boston Celtics, don't sleep on Milwaukee. The best player in the Eastern Conference remains the Greek Freak, and as long as the Bucks go into the Playoffs healthy, they're going to be one hell of a difficult out in a playoff series.