Giannis Antetokounmpo’s awesome reaction to chants of his name in Abu Dhabi

The Milwaukee Bucks just played two games in Abu Dhabi against the Atlanta Hawks and although it ended in two losses, it’s clear fans absolutely love Giannis Antetokounmpo, which is no surprise.

The Greek Freak was a healthy scratch on Saturday but fans really wanted to see the former MVP play, chanting his name. Antetokounmpo’s reaction was even more awesome, pretending to come on the floor at one point, resulting in the entire crowd cheering. Via the Bucks’ IG:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milwaukee Bucks (@bucks)

Even the referee got a chuckle out of it. Giannis Antetokounmpo played 20 minutes on Thursday, posting 19 points, seven rebounds, and two assists in 20 minutes of action.

The Bucks are one of the title favorites in 2023, but they’ve lost their first three preseason contests. That being said, they’re all just getting back in the swing of things. It’s not a huge worry right now.

Giannis will be poised for revenge this season though after Milwaukee was bounced in the second round of the playoffs in 2022. An opening round injury to Khris Middleton really hurt Mike Budenholzer’s squad, with the supporting cast failing to step up alongside The Greek Freak when it mattered most.

The Bucks now head back to the US and have a few tough games coming up against the Bulls, Nets, and 76ers, all teams who are Eastern Conference foes. Giannis Antetokounmpo should be back on the floor come Tuesday. Middleton is expected to return shortly after the beginning of the campaign after wrist surgery.