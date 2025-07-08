Russell Westbrook is one of the hottest names in free agency right now, as he's been linked to several teams around the league. However, the latest buzz in the rumor mill is that the Milwaukee Bucks have emerged as a potential landing spot for Westbrook.

The New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings were the original two teams interested in the 36-year-old point guard. However, New York ended up signing Jordan Clarkson and is seemingly out of the race for Westbrook, leaving Sacramento as the lone team interested in the nine-time All-Star.

But rumors are the Bucks are possibly interested in signing Russell Westbrook in free agency, according to insider Brett Siegel. It's said Milwaukee likes the athleticism Westbrook brings to the table, as his play style would mesh well with what the team likes to do on the court.

“In recent days, another team has suddenly emerged as a possible suitor for Westbrook: the Milwaukee Bucks. The expectation surrounding the Bucks is that they will be utilizing one of their final roster spots to add extra guard depth after bringing back Kevin Porter Jr. and Ryan Rollins in free agency. Given Westbrook's athleticism and speed, he would be an ideal fit next to Giannis Antetokounmpo on a Bucks team that likes to push the pace in transition.”

Considering the Kings recently signed Dennis Schroder, the Bucks very well could be the preferred destination for Russell Westbrook. Although he isn't the MVP-caliber player he used to be, Westbrook still brings plenty of athleticism to the table that could be a perfect match for Milwaukee.

It's believed that the two-time scoring champion is one of several guards the Bucks are evaluating in free agency. Chris Paul and Malcolm Brogdon are the other two guards Milwaukee is said to potentially be interested in.