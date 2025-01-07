The Milwaukee Bucks snapped a two-game losing streak with a commanding 128-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, improving to 18-16 on the season. Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double, but his historic scoring streak came to an end.

Antetokounmpo finished with 11 points, 13 assists, and 12 rebounds, marking his third triple-double of the season. While the two-time MVP showed his versatility, he also committed seven turnovers and attempted just eight shots, making five.

Nathan Marzion of Behind the Buck Pass highlighted the end of Antetokounmpo’s streak of 27 consecutive games with 20 or more points on at least 50% shooting from the field. The streak, the longest in NBA history, underscored Antetokounmpo's consistent offensive dominance this season. Despite the streak ending, Antetokounmpo's season averages remain stellar, with 31.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game on 60.2% shooting.

Damian Lillard led the scoring effort for Milwaukee, tallying 25 points, five rebounds, and three assists. The All-Star guard provided a steady presence on offense, pacing the Bucks throughout the game. Bobby Portis came off the bench with an impactful performance, contributing 20 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, continuing his strong season as a key reserve.

Milwaukee overwhelmed Toronto early, building a double-digit lead in the first quarter and maintaining control for the rest of the game. The Bucks' offense was dominant, knocking down 22 three-pointers while shooting 50% from beyond the arc. Their ball movement was exceptional, tallying 37 assists as a team and ensuring a balanced scoring effort across the roster. Defensively, Milwaukee held the Raptors to 45.1% shooting from the field, limiting their offensive rhythm.

Now sitting fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, the Bucks will look to build on this momentum in their next game against the San Antonio Spurs (18-18) on Wednesday night. The matchup, airing on ESPN, will feature a test against sophomore standout Victor Wembanyama as Milwaukee seeks to develop consistency heading into the season's midpoint.

Although Antetokounmpo’s scoring streak ended, Milwaukee's dominant win highlighted the team's depth and ability to perform collectively. With Lillard finding his rhythm, Portis contributing off the bench, and the Bucks excelling from beyond the arc, they appear poised to continue their climb in the Eastern Conference.