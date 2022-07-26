The Milwaukee Bucks could soon feature three Antetokounmpos on the same court. That is after they made a move for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s youngest brother Alex in the G League.

According to ESPN, the Wisconsin Herd–the G League affiliate of the Bucks–traded for Alex on Monday. The team acquired him after playing for the Raptors 905, Toronto’s G League team, in 2021-22. The Herd also got a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA G League draft in the trade by sending the player rights to Jalen Lecque in exchange.

While Alex has yet to play in an NBA game after going undrafted in 2021, his move to Wisconsin might signal that his chance could come sooner or later. He’ll be close to his brothers Giannis and Thanasis, and that should only help in his development.

He averaged 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds on 50 percent shooting with the Raptors 905 last season, so that shows he’s quite not there yet when it comes to being ready for the NBA. However, opportunity is all he needs to speed up his growth. Hopefully with the Herd, he gets more playing time compared to the 7.8 minutes average he got last campaign.

As for Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother Thanasis, they’ll certainly be ecstatic to have their brother closer. If anything, that should only add motivation to all of them to play better and get the chance to play on the same court as teammates one day.