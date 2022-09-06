Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo showcased his full bag yet again on Tuesday as he led Greece to a convincing 99-79 win over Ukraine in their Group C matchup in the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 tournament. By dropping a mind0blowing 41 points, Giannis entered the territory of Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki and his 21-year-old EuroBasket scoring record.

Antetokounmpo was three points shy of shattering Dirk’s two-decade-long record (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Giannis messed around in a win over Ukraine with 41 points, the 2nd highest #EuroBasket scoring output since Dirk Nowitzki (43) after 21 years.

Giannis messed around in a win over Ukraine with 41 points, the 2nd highest #EuroBasket scoring output since Dirk Nowitzki (43) after 21 years 👀 pic.twitter.com/wStDzc8wuz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 6, 2022

Below are some highlights of Antetokounmpo’s majestic display:

Here's a quick recap of Giannis' 41-point EuroBasket game vs. Ukraine 🔥 He is now a spot below Dirk Nowitzki (43 points), who has the most points in a single EuroBasket game. (via @EuroBasket)pic.twitter.com/2lj5sS6OaZ — Giannis Nation (@GiannisNation) September 6, 2022

Talk about a dominant display by the Bucks superstar, right? His game-high 41 points also came with nine rebounds, two assists, and a steal. Giannis Antetokounmpo went 13-of-18 from the field and he also made 15 out of his 18 attempts from the charity stripe.

After this big win, Greece continues to sit atop Group C with a perfect 4-0 record. They have now marked victories over Croatia, Italy, Great Britain, and Ukraine. Giannis and Co. close out their group stage games with a bout against Estonia on Thursday.

Greece is now the only other team with an immaculate record in the group stage. The other perfect side is Nikola Jokic’s Serbia, which is also considered one of the tournament favorites.

Greece has already qualified for the Round of 16. If they are able to maintain their first-place standing in Group C, then they will face the fourth seed from Group D (currently occupied by Finland) in the knockout stage.