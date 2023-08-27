Greece got the job done in their tournament opener in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila after demolishing Jordan on Saturday to the tune of a 92-71 score. Even without Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece handled their business just fine against Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and the Jordanians.

Greece, however, still have one Antetokounmpo on the team with Giannis' brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo part of the squad. Following their big win over Jordan, Thanasis was asked about his team's mindset knowing that they're playing without his brother, who's undoubtedly the nation's best player.

“Just play hard and focus. You know, we got to focus and enjoy the game,” Thanasis said, via Jonas Terrado of INQUIRER Sports.

WATCH: Thanasis Antetokounmpo speaks about the absence of his brother Giannis and other key players after Greece opened its Fiba World Cup campaign with a 92-71 win over Jordan. #FIBAWC | @jonasterradoINQ pic.twitter.com/6RxeQTGfhT — INQUIRER Sports (@INQUIRERSports) August 26, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of the 2023 FIBA World Cup due to a shoulder issue. His absence from the team puts a cap on the potential of Greece in the tournament, but that doesn't also mean that Greece is greatly lacking in talent.

Against Jordan, Greece had four players each scoring at least 10 points, led by guard Giannoulis Larentzakis, who came off the bench and fired 19 points. Thanasis started for Greece and generated nine points to go along with five rebounds, an assist, three steals, and a block.

It's not about to get any easier for Greece, as they are on a collision course against Team USA on Monday. It is a game where Greece will most likely feel the absence of Giannis.

The United States ripped New Zealand apart in their curtain-raiser in Manila on Saturday, 99-72.