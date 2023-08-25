Jordan will meet Greece in the first game of the group stage at the FIBA World Cup. We are here to share our FIBA odds series, make a Jordan-Greece prediction and pick, while showing you how to watch.

Jordan made it to the preliminary round in 2019 but went 1-4. Also, they made it in 2020 when they went 0-5. Jordan had not qualified for any other tournament. Therefore, it is a big deal, as the Middle Eastern country looks to make an impact in the tournament.

Greece finished 11th in 2019. Ultimately, it is their fifth straight appearance in the FIBA World Cup tournament. Greece is hoping to recapture the magic they conjured in 2006 when they made it to the final. Moreover, they have finished fourth on two separate occasions.

Jordan will not see any players from the NBA represent them. Thus, they will have a homegrown group of players who are attempting to show what they can do, including Ahmad Hammouri, an alumni from Western High School in Anaheim, California.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo will represent the NBA as he comes over from the Milwaukee Bucks. Sadly, his brother Giannis will not play, as he is still recovering from surgery he had on his left knee earlier this summer. Thanasis averaged 1.4 points per game in limited action for the Bucks during the 2022-2023 season.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Jordan-Greece Odds

Jordan: +18.5 (-120)

Greece: -18.5 (-106)

Over: 157.5 (-113)

Under: 157.5 (-113)

How to Watch Jordan vs. Greece

TV: None

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:45 AM ET/1:45 AM PT

Why Jordan Will Cover The Spread

Jordan is one of the heaviest underdogs in the entire FIBA World Cup tournament. However, they still have players that can make an impact. Dar Tucker is their best player, as he averaged 19.8 points per game during the Asian qualifiers. Additionally, he also had 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Ahmad Dwairi is their next best player, as he averaged 12.8 points per game. Likewise, he had 9.8 boards per game. Amin Abu Hawwas averaged 12.7 points per game during the qualifiers.

Other players who helped them during the Asian Qualifiers included John Morgan Bohannon and Freddy Ibrahim. Significantly, Bohannon averaged 5.5 rebounds per game. Ibrahim averaged 7.3 assists per game.

The Jordanians will have to find a strategy that can contain the Greek plan on offense. Moreover, they must find ways to dominate the boards and execute on their chances and not allow Greece to run away with this battle.

Jordan will cover the spread if Tucker can dominate on offense and generate points to keep his country in the contest. Then, Dwairi must be his perfect backup and make Greece pay if they attempt to double-team Tucker.

Why Greece Will Cover The Spread

Greece are heavy favorites in this game. Ironically, it is only the case because of their opponent. This is not the strongest team, especially with no Giannis on their team. Moreover, it will probably affect how they play throughout the tournament.

Tyler Dorsey is their best player with no Giannis. Significantly, he averaged 17 points per game during the 2023 European Qualifiers. Dorsey also did well with distributing the rock. Ultimately, he averaged 4.3 assists per game. Georgios Papagiannis was their next best player. Hence, he delivered when the Greeks needed him to by averaging 16.3 points per game during the qualifiers. Papagiannis also did well on the boards, averaging 7.7 rebounds per game. Therefore, the Greeks will count on him for pulling down rebounds.

Nikos Rogkavopoulos is also talented on the boards, as he averaged six rebounds per game. Thus, he will attempt to grab rebounds along with Papagiannis to try and give Greece multiple opportunities. Nick Calathes is their best distributor, as he averaged 7.7 assists per game. Meanwhile, Kostas Sloukas averaged 7.3 assists per contest during the qualifiers.

The Greeks must find someone who will score for them. Likewise, they must not get too relaxed during this showdown. There will be plenty of chances for Greece to make its mark on the tournament. However, they must find a way to win without Giannis.

Greece will cover the spread if Dorsey can hit his shots from all over the floor. Then, they must dominate the battle on the boards.

Final Greece-Jordan Prediction & Pick

The initial pick was to see Greece covering. However, not having Giannis will hurt. It's also to remember that Greece did not dominate at all during their qualifiers. Consequently, that may be the case again. Greece will fall just short of covering the spread.

Final Greece-Jordan Prediction & Pick: Jordan: +18.5 (-120)