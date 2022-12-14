By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in today’s NBA, no small feat given the greatness of his contemporaries. Antetokounmpo possesses the rare blend of all-world athleticism, elite finishing, power dribbling, and stifling defense, making him one of the best ever to play the game of basketball. Alas, no one’s perfect, and Antetokounmpo, despite how great he is, still has his fair share of struggles, particularly from the free-throw line.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s free-throw struggles have been well documented. But in recent weeks, another one of his issues, namely his penchant for taking more than 10 seconds on his free-throw routine, have resurfaced. During the Bucks’ resounding win over the Golden State Warriors, he was called for yet another such violation. Nonetheless, Antetokounmpo remained steadfast in his refusal to change anything regarding his much-maligned routine.

“I’m not changing. I’m just gonna keep focus on my routine, try to shoot in 9.5 seconds instead of 10,” Antetokounmpo said after the game.

This issue was at its hottest during the Bucks’ 2021 playoff run. That was when opposing crowds counted out loud whenever Giannis Antetokounmpo makes his way to the charity stripe. Nevertheless, it didn’t faze Antetokounmpo then, as he even went 17-19 from the foul line during the Bucks’ closeout Game 6 win to take the championship, so it makes sense that it won’t faze him now.

The Greek Freak may be averaging a career-best 31.1 points per game, but he’s doing it at his worst true shooting percentage since the 2015-16 season. This drop-off stems from his career-worst performance at the foul line, where he’s currently only making 7.6 of his 12 foul shots a night, good for only 62.8 percent.

Thus, it may be for the best anyway if Giannis Antetokounmpo refuses to do anything major to his free-throw routine when he’s already struggling at an unprecedented rate. Still, it’s scary to think just how better Antetokounmpo and the Bucks could be once he returns to his previous levels of efficiency.