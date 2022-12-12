By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Last Friday, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks lost a heartbreaker to the Milwaukee Bucks. Not only did the Mavs relinquish a double-digit fourth quarter lead, they also faltered in the clutch, allowing a Brook Lopez easy bucket to give the Bucks the lead while settling for a contested Doncic stepback in an attempt to get the win. To add insult to injury, the Bucks saw Giannis Antetokounmpo foul out with almost three minutes left in the game, and yet the Mavs couldn’t capitalize.

All in all, it wasn’t the most pleasing scenario for any Mavs fan, particularly for their biggest fan in team governor Mark Cuban. In fact, Cuban’s frustrations are boiling over. He voiced out his ire towards the officials’ decision not to call Antetokounmpo’s free-throw infractions after taking too long on the charity stripe.

Per Brad Townsend, Cuban, who had already called the league to bring up Giannis Antetokounmpo’s violations in a previous matchup, was disappointed that the referees still failed to blow the whistle on the Bucks star despite saying that they would do so.

“I have no idea why they didn’t do that in a 1-point game,” Cuban said.

Still, Mark Cuban should probably direct his free-throw frustration towards his team. The Mavs shot a terrible 10-24 from the line in their defeat on Friday, with Luka Doncic making only four of his 10 freebies. That was definitely not the first time poor free-throw shooting cost the Mavs this season; thus, they should perhaps look to rectify that first before lashing out at things beyond their control.

At the very least, the NBA has called Giannis Antetokounmpo for taking too long on the line before, so it’s not like he’s exempt from penalty for such infractions. While the Mavs have other problems to sort out, it’s understandable that they’re searching for at least some semblance of consistency from the officials. If only they could find consistency of their own with the things they can control.