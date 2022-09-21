Born in Santa Monica, California, Jack Black is a big fan of the Los Angeles Lakers. However, even the Hollywood superstar/Tenacious D frontman can’t help but swoon over Milwaukee Bucks talisman Giannis Antetokounmpo. So much so, that Black decided to honor the six-time All-Star at a recent concert.

After professing his Lakers fandom, Black revealed that there’s one particular player in the NBA that he admires (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“We’re Lakers for life, but there’s one player that no matter what team he’s on, f–king love him,” Black said. “You know why? He’s incredible.”

After such an epic intro, it was at this point when Black busted out his new tribute song for the former back-to-back league MVP:

Jack Black and Tenacious D showing love to Giannis in their new “Antetokounmpo” song 😅pic.twitter.com/RbYlYSKH2D — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 21, 2022

You have to say, that’s a pretty catchy song. If you can consider that a song, that is. Either way, what cannot be denied is that Jack Black is a huge supporter of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Black, 53, rose to superstardom during the early 2000s with films such as Shallow Hal, School of Rock, and Nacho Libre, to name a few. His most recent film was the 2019 blockbuster Jumanji: The Next Level alongside Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. He has since taken a step back from movies in order to spend more time with his family. Despite his semi-retirement from Hollywood, however, Jack Black is still rocking hard with his band, Tenacious D.

As for Antetokounmpo, he’ll probably have a blast hearing this song. Being the king of dad jokes in the NBA, perhaps Giannis can get a few pointers from the comedic genius that is Jack Black.