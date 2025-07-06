The Golden State Warriors are on the brink of making one of the offseason’s most intriguing veteran additions. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, all signs continue to point to five-time All-Star and 2024 NBA champion Al Horford signing with the Warriors. The move could happen as soon as the league’s new fiscal year begins, when most free agency deals can officially be finalized.

“While having the full non-taxpayer midlevel would theoretically provide the Nuggets with the financial flexibility to offer a richer Year 1 salary to Boston Celtics free agent Al Horford that Golden State can pitch,” Stein wrote. “I continue to hear that Horford is destined to land in the Bay Area. That's despite the fact that the Warriors currently have only the $5.7 million taxpayer midlevel to offer him.”

The Warriors have had Horford circled as a top target since the start of free agency. Their pursuit only intensified after longtime big man Kevon Looney signed with the New Orleans Pelicans. Losing Looney thinned Golden State’s frontcourt depth, making Horford a natural fit to fill that veteran big man void.

The Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, were considered a potential threat if they lost newly acquired Jonas Valanciunas. But as Stein reported before, the Nuggets are determined to keep Valanciunas in the NBA despite an enticing three-year offer from Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos. That decision could ultimately remove Denver from the Horford sweepstakes altogether. But if Valanciunas heads overseas, Golden State could still have competition to land the future Hall of Famer in Horford.

What should the Warriors expect if they land Al Horford?

Horford, who turned 39 in June, remains one of the league’s most reliable and intelligent veteran presences. In 60 games for Boston last season, he averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc.

Though not the athletic force he once was, Horford brings championship experience, elite basketball IQ, and floor-spacing ability. Those are all qualities the Warriors have sorely lacked in a big man since Marreese Speights nearly a decade ago. So, adding Horford to the mix could be a major boost for Golden State.

His potential arrival in San Francisco would further solidify a veteran-laden Warriors core featuring Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade last season. Golden State’s 2025 playoff run ended in the second round following an injury to Curry. That injury ultimately underscored the need for durable, steady contributors like Horford.

Should Horford sign with the Warriors, it wouldn’t just be a smart depth move. It would be a signal that Golden State still believes in chasing another title with this group. And for Horford, it would be one final chance to add another ring while playing meaningful basketball.