Giannis Antetokounmpo finds himself on the Bucks' injury report ahead of Friday's in-season tournament game vs. Charlotte.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been one of the most dominant players in the league in recent games, as he has recorded at least 35 points and 10 rebounds in each of the last three games he's played in. On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will look to pick up their second group stage victory over the Charlotte Hornets during the NBA In-Season Tournament, but there have been questions about if Giannis would be available.

Antetokounmpo missed the Bucks' previous game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night and was initially though to be in danger of missing his second straight game, as he was originally listed as questionable to play with what the team is calling “right calf injury management.” About an hour and a half before tip-off, the Bucks updated Giannis' status and he will play against the Hornets, according to The Athletic's Eric Nehm.

Without Giannis against the Raptors, the Bucks were able to pick up a 128-112 road victory thanks to Damian Lillard's 37-point, 13-assist night. Malik Beasley also recorded 30 points on 8-of-11 shooting from deep against Toronto.

For once, Milwaukee's offense had a flow to it without Antetokounmpo in the lineup and Lillard put together his best performance in a Bucks' uniform. Holding Toronto to just 112 points was also a victory for the Bucks, especially since their defense had been struggling entering this game.

Pertaining to Giannis' calf injury, the Bucks were never concerned about their star's injury and held him out of their most recent game against Toronto in order to get Antetokounmpo so extra rest.

With Antetokounmpo returning on Friday night, rookie Andre Jackson Jr. will move back to the bench after earning his first career start. As always, Sixth Man of the Year candidate Bobby Portis will hold a significant role in the frontcourt and be the first one to check into the game for Giannis.

The Hornets, who will be getting Miles Bridges back on Friday night following his 10-game suspension to begin the season, desperately need a win to get things trending in the right direction. A victory during the in-season tournament over the Bucks is the exact type of momentum-building win Charlotte needs.

With Giannis available, Antetokounmpo and Lillard will play their ninth game with one another. The Bucks have gone 6-2 with both of their All-NBA performers healthy.