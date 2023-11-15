Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Wednesday night's game vs. the Raptors due to a calf injury.

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, a matchup that can help the Bucks get back on track after losing two of their last three games. With Damian Lillard dealing with a calf injury and still getting acclimated to the Bucks' system, it has been Giannis Antetokounmpo carrying the weight of the franchise on his back.

Averaging 41.3 points and 11.0 rebounds per game over his last three games, Giannis has been virtually unstoppable, which is why he has put himself back in the early season MVP conversation. While he's carried Milwaukee over the last week, the Bucks are going to have to lean on Lillard and others against the Raptors on Wednesday night, as the team's official injury report has Antetokounmpo ruled out due to a right calf strain.

There is no word as to if Giannis is sitting out just to nurse some calf soreness or if this is an injury that could potentially force the All-Star to miss multiple games.

Overall, the Bucks have struggled to find offensive production around their two-time MVP this season. While Lillard has recorded 20-plus points in five of the eight games he's played in thus far, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, and Brook Lopez have yet to get going. Even though they rank ninth as a team in offensive rating, Milwaukee's scoring output outside of Giannis has been a question mark early on in the season.

Many of Milwaukee's problems lie on the defensive side of the court, which is surprising seeing as Giannis and Lopez are both Defensive Player of the Year caliber players. It seems as if the hole left behind by Jrue Holiday has yet to be filled, especially with the Bucks inability to contain their opponents out on the perimeter.

With Antetokounmpo out of the lineup, as well as Jae Crowder out indefinitely due to an adductor injury, Portis or Pat Connaughton will likely be elevated to the starting lineup. This injury will also open up more minutes for second-year wing MarJon Beauchamp.

Perhaps there will be some positive factors the Bucks will be able to take away from playing a game without Giannis, especially since they need others to step up offensively. Next to Lillard, Middleton will gain more shooting opportunities and Lopez will be a focal point for the team in the low-post. Milwaukee is also getting a little bit of help in wake of Antetokounmpo's injury with OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. both being listed as doubtful to play for Toronto.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's next chance to take the court for the Bucks will be on the road Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets, the Bucks' second in-season tournament group stage game.