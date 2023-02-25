The Milwaukee Bucks lost Giannis Antetokounmpo to a knee injury early in the first quarter on Friday against the Miami Heat, but it appears he’s not dealing with any serious ailment. Per Kellan Olson, The Greek Freak is listed as questionable for Sunday’s massive matchup with the Phoenix Suns due to a quad contusion.

This is a sigh of relief for the Bucks because it’s clear their superstar won’t be missing much time if any. Antetokounmpo also suffered a wrist sprain prior to the All-Star break. He’s still dealing with that injury, too. Even without their franchise cornerstone on Friday though, Milwaukee cruised to victory vs Miami, beating them 128-99.

Sunday’s meeting with the Suns could be a possible Finals preview but it won’t obviously have the same feel if Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t take the floor. Kevin Durant could make his Phoenix debut as well, although Wednesday is more likely.

In six minutes before exiting Friday, The Greek Freak had four points, four assists, and four rebounds. He limped to the locker room in notable pain. The 28-year-old even asked for a timeout so he could be subbed out:

Giannis asked for a timeout and went straight to the locker room after what appeared to be an injury. pic.twitter.com/IiExVso256 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 25, 2023

A quad contusion and wrist sprain won’t stop Giannis Antetokounmpo if he feels healthy enough to play, which is probably why he’s questionable instead of doubtful. Depending on how the next 24 hours go in terms of recovery, the two-time MVP has a chance to suit up.

In 48 outings in 2022-23, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.3 PPG, 12 RPG, and 5.4 APG, putting him right in the mix for MVP with Nikola Jokic.