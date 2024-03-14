Does Giannis Antetokounmpo believe he deserves the MVP in 2023-24? He recently used a “Matrix” example to explain his thoughts on the MVP conversation, via Sam Amick of The Athletic.
“I’m never going to make myself look like I’m crying for a trophy,” Antetokounmpo said. “One thing I’m never going to do is, I’m never going to fall into the bubble, (and) I believe this is a bubble. This is a matrix.
“Have you seen that movie ‘Matrix,’ with Neo? It’s reality, and they’re on this ship, and then they put this… And then he (escapes), and he’s incredible.”
Giannis continued by stating he refuses to fall into the “bubble.” He's focused on more than basketball, such as his family and off-the-court responsibilities as well.
Of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo still wants to win. He's just seemingly making the point that there is more to life than basketball. Giannis later made a “worst player in the NBA” remark that will catch fans' attention.
“I feel like I’m the worst player in the NBA. I’ll be honest with you. I feel like in a moment this can be taken away from me.”
Giannis obviously is not the worst player in the NBA. But does he belong in the MVP conversation?
Giannis Antetokounmpo's MVP case
Giannis may not be focused on the MVP conversation, but it's still an interesting discussion in the NBA world. In all realty, Giannis could probably make a strong case for the award each season. He has already won two MVPs in his career, and 2023-24 has been another great season for the 29-year-old.
Antetokounmpo is currently averaging 30.8 points per game on 61.5 percent field goal shooting. He is also recording 11.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks per outing.
Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Luka Doncic are all having tremendous seasons as well. There isn't necessarily a clear favorite at the moment.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, whether he wants to or not, can strengthen his case with a strong finish to the 2023-24 campaign.